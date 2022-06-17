Minneapolis City Council settles three police misconduct lawsuits for $1 million

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting the Minneapolis City Council agreed to settle three police misconduct lawsuits, one of them stemming from an officer’s actions during protests following George Floyd’s killing two years ago. The largest of these latest settlements was $500,000 for Jaime Bunkholt, a photographer from Atlanta, who alleged in her federal lawsuit that an unidentified Minneapolis police officer fired a rubber bullet from the roof of the besieged Third Precinct headquarters that hit her in the back of the head.

From FOX9: Gregory Ulrich, the man who opened fire at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota last year, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after a jury found him guilty on all 11 charges, including first-degree murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay.

The Associated Press, via WCCO, reporting from Sioux Falls that abortion providers in some places where the procedure could be banned if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade are bracing for a ruling by halting scheduling for the procedure, transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.

Related from FOX9: Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News has the story of 46-year-old Sufeng Zheng, of Plymouth, and 51-year-old Ting Gui Zheng, of Maple Grove, facing jail time after they were officially charged with 26 felony counts for falsifying tax returns from the restaurants they “ghost” owned.

Article continues after advertisement

Via KSTP: Workers at Shakopee’s Amazon location will be holding a rally Friday, demanding a three dollar per hour raise for all shifts, time off for holidays such as Eid, and more.

In honor of the 35th anniversary of the fifth full-length album by the Replacements, “Pleased To Meet Me,” Steven Hyden at Uproxx ranks 50 of the band’s songs.