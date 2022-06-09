Minnesota abortion providers prep for future beyond Roe

Michelle Wiley at MPR News has a piece on clinics throughout the state of Minnesota reacting to the potential end of Roe v. Wade: “In February, Whole Woman’s Health reopened a clinic near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to close the distance for patients from out of state. The clinic says that as of early May about 30 percent of new patients were from outside Minnesota.”

Dan Niepow at Twin Cities Business reports that chief executives at 10 Minnesota hospitals have declared gun violence a public health crisis. “By formally declaring gun violence as the public health crisis that it is, we will collectively seek the solutions required to save lives and stem the tide of violence,” the CEOs said in the statement.

Dan Kraker at MPR News reports the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association has filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s “clean cars” plan adopted late last year, which is intended to increase the number of electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota and reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Via the Associated Press, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that a Wisconsin Department of Tourism-commissioned study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in the state last year as it rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press announced the recipients of this year’s Freedom of the Press Awards, which recognize the accomplishments of leaders in the news media and legal fields whose work embodies the values of the First Amendment. Among this year’s honorees is the Sahan Journal.

Related: Six members of the KARE 11 news team were honored by the Peabody Awards for their work on “PRONE,” an investigative series completed in partnership with KUSA-TV 9NEWS in Denver, on the deadly practice of prolonged prone restraint used by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Cute animal alert: The Minnesota Zoo announced its Amur tiger gave birth to a litter of cubs on Mother’s Day this year. The three surviving cubs are said to be in good health and successfully bonding with their mother Sundari. The fourth cub did not survive, via FOX9.