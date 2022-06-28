Minnesota experiencing one of the driest Junes on record

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Cody Matz at FOX9 reports we could be heading toward another drought, as Minnepolis-St. Paul International Airport has measured just a little over an inch of rain through June, which is barely a quarter of what we typically see during our wettest month of the year on average. This now puts us in the top 10 for the driest months of June on record, dating back to 1872.

Three people have been arrested after a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills bound for a residence in St. Cloud was intercepted. According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, Minneapolis airport police intercepted the parcel, via WCCO.

Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune is reporting U.S. Steel plans to invest $150 million in a new Iron Range facility that would make taconite pellets tailored for electric arc steel mills.

Via KARE-11, North Dakota’s Attorney General Drew Wrigley told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the state’s sole abortion clinic will be forced to shut down by July 28, at which time patients will likely head across the Red River to neighboring Moorhead.

Mia Laube at KSTP has a story on nurses from Moose Lake Hospital picketing from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday as they seek a fair first contract from Essentia Health.

On Tuesday, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that the Economic Development Administration awarded over $3 million to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to boost tribal entrepreneurship, via WCCO.