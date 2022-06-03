Minnesota gas prices jump to record high $4.50 a gallon

Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune reporting on gas prices continuing to rise across Minnesota, jumping 11 cents overnight to an average of $4.50 a gallon, according to AAA. That is up from Thursday when the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.39 and $4.23 from a week ago, according to the motoring club’s survey of filling stations.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press is reporting a judge ruled Thursday that the city of St. Paul’s COVID vaccination policy for police, firefighters and legions of other unionized city workers should have been part of the bargaining process, and he barred the city from enforcing it until it is approved as part of a negotiated agreement. The employee unions filed lawsuits last year over the coronavirus vaccine mandate for employees, calling it an unfair labor practice — and the judge agreed.

Megan Ryan at the Star Tribune reports that Minnesota Twins Max Kepler, Emilio Pagan, Trevor Megill and Caleb Thielbar will miss three games against the Toronto Blue Jays because they are not vaccinated. Canadian law requires all travelers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before entering the country.

Adam Uren and Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News are reporting both levels of a parking ramp at Rosedale Center are closed after a large section of the upper ramp wall crashed to the ground. The 15-20 foot chunk can be seen on the ground near the west Macy’s entrance at the busy Roseville mall.

Also from the AP: The Rochester Golf and Country Club has paid the Center of the American Experiment $5,300 to settle a lawsuit alleging the club improperly canceled the group’s luncheon this spring. The think tank had scheduled a luncheon on public safety at the club on March 15 but the club abruptly canceled it, leaving almost 50 attendees standing in the parking lot.

James L. Stroud Jr. at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder writes the news organization’s CEO and publisher Tracey Williams-Dillard was one of five Hubert Humphrey Leadership Award winners feted on May 25.

Josh McGovern at Twin Cities Business has a sneak peek at Toro’s latest invention, a new autonomous lawn mower for the residential market. It will be available for purchase in spring 2023.

Heidi Raschke did a Where Are They Now? piece for Minnesota Monthly on legendary All-Star Wrestling wrestler Baron von Raschke, a.k.a. “The Claw,” a.k.a. her father.

Madison Bloomquist at Mpls/St. Paul Magazine writes about Twin Cities Pride at 50.