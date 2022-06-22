Minnesota heat waves getting more humid

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Chloe Johnson at the Star Tribune spoke with Kenny Blumenfeld, a senior climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources’ State Climate Office about Minnesota’s changing weather: Almost all of Minnesota’s recent warming trends have shown up in the colder parts of the year. Winters are warming several times faster than summer, Blumenfeld said. For now, changes in humidity during heat waves remain the most significant change in summertime.

Babs Santos at FOX 9 has a piece on residents near Grand Avenue in St. Paul concerned about rising incidents around Billy’s on Grand. Police records show 38 calls to St. Paul police at Billy’s in 2019; then 69 in 2020 and 73 last year. About 6 months into this year there have been 96 calls for disturbances, shootings or just proactive police visits and more.

Brianna Kelly at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal has a story on Target Corp. revamping the entrance to its flagship store in downtown Minneapolis as part of a security measure to address “disruptive activity.”

The St. Paul school board on Tuesday night voted to change the name of Ramsey Middle School to Hidden River Middle School, via WCCO.

Eva Andersen at KARE-11 highlights a U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health Healthiest Communities ranking showing 60 Minnesota counties making the list. Carver County was ranked number five in the nation in “overall health.”

Susan Du at the Star Tribune honors Irene Allen, the Star Tribune’s “obit queen” for 30 years. Allen died of cancer on June 8 at age 56.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News is reporting the Sheridan Room in Northeast Minneapolis has announced it will officially close after June 30.

Jay Gabler at the Duluth News Tribune has a piece on the filming of “Merry Kiss Cam,” a Christmas movie starring Katie Lowes and Jesse Bradford that’s wrapping up a three-week shoot in Duluth.