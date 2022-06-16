Minnesota jobless rate hits new record low of 2%

Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune has a piece on Minnesota’s continued job growth. The state added 6,600 jobs last month, which was below the 11,700 jobs added in April, according to figures released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Meanwhile, the state’s jobless rate ticked down two-tenths of a percent to 2%.

From Bring Me the News: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he’s had recent meetings with top Walmart officers, who informed him the big box store is taking his products off the shelves. According to Lindell, the move will mean a total loss of around $100 million in wholesale sales for MyPillow.

Jay Kolls at KSTP reports Dave McMillan, a member of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, has stepped down from the board to apply for a chancellor job within the university system. Former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he was not in favor of the McMillan nomination because it has the appearance of a conflict of interest: “I am stunned. Thoroughly stunned. I cannot believe anybody would be part of this kind of arrangement.”

Tyler Cashman at KARE-11 reports on the Walz administration’s strategy to tackle COVID-19 in children 6 months and older after the FDA voted unanimously to recommend both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children under 5.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced on Thursday that both a corrections officer and an inmate at the Stillwater corrections facility have been charged for their alleged roles in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, via WCCO.

Eva Andersen at KARE-11 reports several metro organizations are coming together to throw the first ever Saint Paul Seniors Pride in the Park event. The event will take place today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Phalen Pavilion at 1600 Phalen Drive.