Minnesota lags in addressing pollution from tailpipe emissions

In the Star Tribune, Chloe Johnson reports, “Even after passing clean car rules last year, Minnesota lags in cleaning up carbon pollution from vehicle tailpipes, according to a state plan to reduce greenhouse gases. Transportation, led by cars, trucks and SUVs, is the single biggest contributor to the heat-trapping pollution produced in Minnesota. The problem looms large over a Thursday discussion by a group of advocates, researchers and government officials to revise Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework. … The plan aims to reduce carbon emissions and make the state more resilient to a hotter and wetter climate.”

Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “St. Paul Public Schools is drafting a new policy that would allow students to engage in the American Indian cultural practice of smudging in buildings throughout the school district. Smudging involves the burning of sweetgrass, sage, cedar or tobacco in a handheld bowl and waving the smoke around to heal or purify the room and those participating in the ceremony. The district describes it as ‘a cultural approach to support social and emotional health of our students.’”

Also from the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson writes: “KARE 11 TV reporter Lou Raguse is resisting efforts by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to compel him to testify about his interview with a man charged with murder in a Hwy. 169 road-rage shooting last year. Jamal Smith is in jail awaiting the start of his trial June 27 in Hennepin County District Court. He’s accused of firing from another moving vehicle, fatally shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton of Crystal in July 2021 after a brief altercation in Plymouth traffic near the Rockford Road exit. Raguse reported in April that Smith called him from jail and in a recorded video interview said he believed the fatal shot was fired at Boughton by a passenger in the back seat.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner says, “We’re tracking a possible severe weather outbreak Wednesday across our region. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints an enhanced risk zone across western Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, and northeast Iowa. … NOAA’s WRF model pains a few cells across southern Minnesota that could clip the Twin Cities area around midday. Most forecast models develop a stronger, possibly severe, line of storms across southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin during the afternoon hours.”

WCCO-TV has this story, “The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer. Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery.”

Article continues after advertisement

For Bring Me The News, Sven Sundgaard says, “Ever heard of a heat burst? Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.”

At MPR, Michelle Wiley says, “Minnesota health officials say they’ve confirmed two cases of measles in Hennepin County. The two pre-school children developed symptoms shortly after returning from another country where the disease is common, the state Health Department said in a news release. The children, who are siblings, were unvaccinated, and one was hospitalized due to complications.”

For FOX 9, Rose Schmidt says, “A woman from Maple Grove closes cabinet doors quietly, doesn’t run the dishwasher until bedtime and makes her family live their lives in hushed tones. She has changed her entire lifestyle to keep her extreme symptoms at bay. Stephanie Schmitz has an ear disorder so rare that most doctors have never heard of it. ‘Sounds will make me dizzy. Sometimes it’s people’s voices. Sometimes it’s a fire truck driving by.’”

Says Neal Justin for the Star Tribune, “Minnesotan Eric Ahasic’s six-game winning streak on “Jeopardy” has come to an end after a tight battle in which he failed to answer a final question about Richard Nixon. He ended up losing by just $2 to California attorney Megan Wachspress. The episode, which taped back in April, aired Tuesday on KARE, Ch. 11. On the plus side: The Minneapolis meteorologist collected more than $160,000 and qualified for the Tournament of Champions.”

Article continues after advertisement