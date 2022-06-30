Minnesota lawmakers react to the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO has compiled a number of statements from Minnesota lawmakers about Thursday morning’s Supreme Court decision limiting the power of the Environmental Protection Agency, including those of Sen. Tina Smith: “The Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA is deeply flawed and will have a devastating impact on our ability to protect Americans from pollution and dangerous carbon emissions. The record heat waves and extreme weather we are experiencing demonstrate that the climate crisis is real and we need bold action now to protect our health, economy and security.”

Nick Longworth at FOX9 is reporting the Minneapolis City Council has failed to reach the required votes for an override of Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto regarding the redesign of Hennepin Avenue.

William Bornhoft at Patch has a story from the Minnesota Department of Health on rates of syphilis cases rising sharply in Minnesota in 2021, especially in infants and pregnant women.

Hunter Dunteman at the Mitchell Republic reports police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, declared an unlawful assembly and arrested six Wednesday night after a group of protesters marching against the Supreme Court’s recent overturn of Roe v. Wade turned disorderly.

Brianna Kelly at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is reporting workers at the Trader Joe’s in downtown Minneapolis just launched a unionization effort.

KARE-11 has compiled a list of new Minnesota laws that go into effect July 1.

Joe Nelson at Bring Me the News reports that KQRS morning show host Tom Barnard, 71, will be leaving the program on December 23.