Minnesota roads buckling under extreme heat

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Alexandra Simon at KARE-11 is reporting on incidents around the state of roads and highways buckling due to the extreme heat: Over the weekend, Highway 100 in Golden Valley started buckling near the Duluth Street Exit. And in Chisago County, a major road buckle along I-35E north of Rush City prompted the sheriff’s office to warn motorists of major traffic delays. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to try their best to avoid buckles and to report them by calling 911 when you’re safe.

Via WCCO: Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left 19-year-old Eden Prairie native Daniel Santulli blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October.

Joe Nelson at Bring Me the News has a report on St. Anthony Village High School Superintendent Renee Corneille being harassed with multiple packages of cardboard penises sent to her at school, according to charges filed recently in Hennepin County District Court. The packages were sent anonymously through an Oregon-based company.

William Bornhoft at Patch Staff is reporting Minneapolis’ traditional “Red, White, and Boom” celebration, including the fireworks over the Mississippi River, will not be held this Fourth of July.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says two groups of tubers on the Mississippi River engaged in a fight Sunday evening that eventually escalated into a stabbing, via WCCO.

From KARE-11: On Wednesday family, friends and the community are invited to join a celebration of life for Marion Barber III in Minneapolis. The event will begin at 12 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium.