Minnesota sees largest hike in gas prices in nearly a decade

From FOX 9: “Prices at the pump in Minnesota saw the largest hike in nearly a decade this week as gas prices continue to push above record highs. The average gas price increased 35 cents since week-to-week, one of the highest increases in the country. The average cost for regular gas in Minnesota is now $4.58 per gallon. Compared to just a month ago, that is a 66-cent increase. The last time Minnesota saw a single-week increase greater than 35 cents was in May of 2013 when prices jumped an average of 44 cents in a week. May 2013 was the last time Minnesota saw gas prices above $4.22.”

KARE 11’s Diane Sandberg reports: “A young child is in the hospital Monday morning after being shot in Minneapolis Sunday night. In a release, Minneapolis police said officers from the 4th precinct were alerted to the shooting when a 3-year-old boy was brought into North Memorial Medical Center just before 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers said the boy’s injuries were life-threatening, but he is currently listed in stable condition. From the preliminary information given by police, officers said the child may have been playing outside near the corner of 23rd Avenue North and Sheridan Avenue North in Minneapolis when he was shot.”

Kyle Brown with KSTP-TV reports: “St. Paul police say they have made an arrest after a man was found shot to death Friday at a senior living apartment in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. On Sunday, officers arrested a 49-year-old St. Paul woman on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis in connection with the fatal shooting. She was booked into the Ramsey County Jail and has yet to be formally charged.… Investigators thought at first the man’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. However, police said forensic analysis made it “clear that someone had shot the man.”

Frederick Melo writes for the Pioneer Press: “As the University of St. Thomas scouts potential locations for three new sports facilities, it’s putting no small amount of energy into discussions with St. Paul city and community leaders around Highland Bridge, the 122-acre site that was once home to the Ford Motor Co.’s auto manufacturing campus. … The university, hand in hand with developer the Ryan Cos., has proposed amendments to the master plan that would allow a 4,000- to 4,500-seat hockey arena, a 1,000-seat softball stadium and a 1,500-seat baseball stadium situated just south of Montreal Avenue and within a few dozen feet of Cleveland Avenue….”

Also from FOX 9, Babs Santos reports: “A pair of videos capture more than 30 seconds of near-continuous gunfire from a shootout that left a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg in an incident that occurred late Friday night by a troubled, rundown property near the University of Minnesota campus. A bystander filmed the first video, which appears to show the victim, and a security camera in a back alley by the property filmed the second video, which shows a fleeing crowd and then a young man firing a handgun while other gunshots ring out in the distance.”

In the Star Tribune, Anthony Lonetree writes: “Proposals to cut the arts run rampant in Minneapolis Public Schools, and if approved by the school board this month, South High students would see the worst of it. The school’s music, drama/theater and dance programs all are taking hits, with the harshest being dealt to dance. South has just one dance teacher, and her hours are being cut nearly in half, jeopardizing community partnerships, a safe space for students and talent showcases … Elsewhere, full-time-equivalent music positions are being eliminated at North High, Andersen Middle School and Hmong International Academy Elementary.”

At MPR, Sam Stroozas says, “Trails that were once inaccessible to those with mobility disabilities are now able to accommodate all visitors at several Minnesota state parks. As of June 2, people with mobility disabilities who visit those parks can now use all-terrain track chairs or an adaptive beach chair. The adaptive beach chair is located at McCarthy Beach State Park in northern Minnesota. The all-terrain track chairs are now available for use at Myre-Big Island, Crow Wing and Camden state parks. Lake Bemidji State Park will begin offering the track chairs in mid-June and Maplewood State Park should have them by late summer or early fall.”

A Susan Du story in the Strib says, “A push to give Minneapolis tenants first dibs at buying the buildings they rent when landlords put them up for sale appears to have stalled. The proposed policy, called Tenant Opportunity to Purchase (TOPA), is intended to prevent the displacement of renters who otherwise would be forced from their homes. But it faces challenges from the real estate industry, which argues that the policy would create excessive delays in the sales process.”

The AP reports: “A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source said Saturday. The man was found in the basement of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, following attempts by police to negotiate with him. He is hospitalized in critical condition, DOJ officials said. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected people who were ‘part of the judicial system.’

