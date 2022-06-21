Minnesota Supreme Court says Frey has ‘clear legal duty’ to hire more Minneapolis cops

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

As KMSP-TV says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court has ordered Minneapolis to immediately hire more police officers or prove why it can’t. The city charter gives Mayor Jacob Frey a ‘clear legal duty’ to maintain at least 731 officers in the Minneapolis Police Department, justices wrote in their Monday afternoon order. They returned the case to a Hennepin County judge to handle the details and set a date for the city to provide evidence of its staffing efforts. In keeping with the court’s usual practice, only Chief Justice Lorie Gildea signed the order. The court does not release how the other six justices came down.”

Joe Bowen reports for the Forum News Service: “A retired utility executive who resigned from the University of Minnesota Board of Regents last week to pursue the top job at the system’s Duluth campus strenuously denied Friday that he has a quid pro quo with Joan Gabel, the system president. David McMillan was in the majority in December on a 9-2 vote to award Gabel a new five-year contract that could pay her up to $1.1 million in total compensation next year. It’s up to Gabel to pick Duluth’s interim chancellor after an initial search failed to find Lendley Black’s successor. McMillan, who held C-suite positions at Minnesota Power and its parent company, Allete, until 2018, told the News Tribune he tried to be as transparent as possible when he put himself in the running for interim chancellor.”

A Star Tribune story by Rochelle Olson says, “KARE 11 TV reporter Lou Raguse won’t have to testify in the upcoming Hwy. 169 road rage trial for the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old Crystal man last summer, Hennepin County Judge Nicole Engisch ruled Monday. Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Dan Allard had filed a motion seeking to compel Raguse to testify about his recorded interview with Jamal Smith, who goes on trial Monday. Smith faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Jay Boughton. … In April, Raguse reported that Smith called him from jail and in a recorded video interview said he believed the fatal shot was fired at Boughton by a passenger in the back seat.”

An AP story says, “Child care providers across Minnesota are upset they’re not eligible for the state’s COVID-19 ‘hero pay’ program. Gov. Tim Walz signed the program into law in April. It enables front-line workers to apply for state-funded bonuses. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that about 6,450 child care providers who operate out of their homes will likely miss out on the $750 bonuses if they’re sole proprietors rather than limited liability companies.”

This from Jessie Van Berkel of the Star Tribune, “Here is the Minnesota pitch: People from across the world will share health and well-being innovations, bolster trade ties and consider global challenges at an Expo district composed of modern, nature-inspired architecture next to the Mall of America. Officials in Paris presented flashy renderings of that scene on Monday and emphasized the state’s strong medical industry as they made their bid to host the Specialized Expo in 2027, also known as the World’s Fair, a sprawling 93-day event that could attract an estimated 140,000 visitors a day.”

This from David Schuman at WCCO-TV, “More than 1,200 Afghan refugees have resettled in Minnesota since last fall. And now, some of them face difficult questions about where they’re going to live and how they’re going to pay for it. Haisnit has three months remaining on her six months of rental assistance. She says she’ll likely have to move out of her Minneapolis apartment. … She is in Minneapolis after leaving her Afghanistan home with her mother and teenage brother. Eight siblings are still there, a fact that weighs heavy on her. Haisnit spends her days working to learn English. On weekends, she volunteers drive her to a rehabilitation facility to visit her mother, who was paralyzed in the Kabul airport bombing last year that killed 13 American troops and about 170 Afghans.”

This also in the Star Tribune, from Christa Lawler, “The Two Harbors City Council unanimously voted to ask its mayor to resign on Monday during a special meeting — though Chris Swanson was not there to hear the decision. It’s unclear whether Swanson will heed the council’s recommendation. He has said several times previously that he will not resign.”

Another AP story says, “South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces a historic impeachment trial this week for his actions surrounding a 2020 car crash in which he struck and killed a pedestrian. … House lawmakers say Ravnsborg misled law enforcement, from telling a 911 dispatcher the collision happened ‘in the middle of the road’ to later interviews in which criminal investigators said the attorney general was not being straightforward and telling the truth.”

