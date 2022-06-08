Minnesota workers can apply for ‘hero pay’ starting Wednesday

This from Dana Thiede at KARE-TV, “The application process opens Wednesday, June 8 for frontline workers to claim their share of $500 million set aside by legislators as so-called ‘hero pay’ for those deemed essential during the pandemic. Eligible workers, those employed in health care, child care, school, food service, public transit, long-term care, building service, emergency response, retail, and manufacturing, have 45 days to apply. They will receive up to $750 each, depending on the number of people who apply. A website set up for the applications reminds frontline workers that the $500 million is not being awarded on a first come, first served basis.”

Says Danny Spewack for KARE-TV, “Even with the legislature out of session, the State Capitol complex buzzed with activity on Tuesday, as various groups continued their pleas for a special session to address unfinished business in Minnesota. Gov. Walz, who has the ultimate authority to call lawmakers back to St. Paul, said again Tuesday he’s optimistic that an agreement can be reached to start a special session, following recent conversations with DFL and Republican leaders in both legislative chambers. About two weeks ago, lawmakers left the Capitol with deals still pending on some of the state’s most pressing topics.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “The Ramsey County Fair is the latest summer happening to pull the plug for 2022. The fair, which dates back to 1913, is run by an agricultural board that has little to do with Ramsey County government, other than that the fair itself takes place on county grounds bordering the county’s Goodrich Golf Course in Maplewood. …At its June 1 meeting, the Ramsey County Agricultural Society’s board of directors conferred with its fair board and decided to cancel the event, which had been scheduled for July 14 to July 17.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic writes: “A jury on Tuesday acquitted a former Renaissance Festival manager of sexual assault. Prosecutors charged Carr Hagerman with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, alleging that he raped a freelance photographer in a building on the festival’s grounds in Shakopee in late 2017 after luring her to a storage room. Jurors found the 63-year-old not guilty on both counts.”

FOX 9’s Paul Blume: “Police are trying to solve a complicated puzzle after a gun is linked to multiple shootings, including the unsolved killing of 6-year-old Aniya Allen in Minneapolis. Patrick Dembley has admitted to carrying a gun at a Northeast Minneapolis bar last year when he shot and injured a man. Police say at least one casing from the same weapon was found in the area where Aniya Allen was killed only days later. … But Allen’s loved ones desperately want to know more about Dembley’s potential connection to the shooting that claimed the young child that very same week last year. Allen was an innocent victim caught up in a barrage of gunfire near 36th and Penn Avenue North while she ate McDonald’s in the backseat of the family car.”

KARE 11’s David Griswold reports: “The Minnesota State High School League board approved a policy for student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) while maintaining amateur status. The new policy comes a year after the NCAA adopted a NIL policy of its own, providing student-athletes the opportunity to earn money from sponsorship and endorsement deals.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Tom Olsen says, “Nearly two years after an altercation along a western Duluth trail, a verdict is imminent in the felony assault trial of the city’s former Firefighter of the Year. Judge Theresa Neo on Monday took the matter of Conrad John Sunde IV under advisement. By rule, she has until next Monday to issue a ruling either convicting or acquitting Sunde of third-degree assault of 65-year-old Mary Modec. … It is undisputed that Sunde struck Modec with his bicycle and broke her nose following a brief verbal dispute over his three off-leash dogs along the Duluth Traverse Trail System on the morning of July 10, 2020. But some of the finer details remained in dispute…..”

This from KSTP-TV, “State officials have unveiled a new tool to help Minnesotans see if there are man-made chemicals in their drinking water that could be harmful to them. Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health rolled out its per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) interactive online dashboard, which shows the status and results of testing for PFAS in community water systems. The department started its PFAS testing project last year and the dashboard shows its current status.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: “Since Assistant Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson was the only candidate to file last week to run for Washington County Attorney, the county board on Tuesday voted to give him the job immediately. Appointing Magnuson to the position now means he can get started right away rather than wait until after the November election, said Commissioner Fran Miron. Miron said it was ‘fitting’ for the county board to make the appointment on Tuesday, one day before a celebration of life service for late county attorney Pete Orput, ‘to honor his memory and the work that he did.’”

