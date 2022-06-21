Minnesota’s biggest health plans seek premium increases for 2023

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune is reporting that Minnesota’s biggest health plans in the market where individuals buy coverage are seeking premium increases for next year — though less dramatic than what they sought for 2022. Three large carriers in the market are seeking 2023 average increases of between 2% and 6%. A fourth large insurer has proposed lowering premiums by an average of 2%.

Mia Laube at KSTP is reporting that Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power have restored power for thousands of Minnesota and Wisconsin customers after many went without air conditioning during dangerously hot conditions Monday.

Also from KSTP, Ryan Raiche reports that Sun Country, which announced a new route to Vancouver last week, is now apologizing to its passengers who have been faced with repeated delays and cancellations for the inaugural return flight home.

Dee DePass at the Star Tribune shares the results of a racial equity analysis of 40 Minnesota companies: 3M, Allianz Life Insurance of America, Allina Health, Andersen Corp. and Best Buy all scored well on the St. Paul-based Center for Economic Inclusion’s inaugural Racial Equity Dividends Index.

Dan Kraker at MPR News visits Rainy Lake along the Canadian border and talks to beleaguered residents who have been battling rising floodwaters since the end of April.

Jonathan Stempel at Reuters reports that a federal judge has ruled that Dairy Queen cannot stop W.B. Mason Co from selling “Blizzard” bottled spring water, despite its name being similar to DQ’s popular ice cream treat.