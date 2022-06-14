Nearly 3,000 reports of missed trash or yard waste pickups in St. Paul in the first 10 days of June

Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune is reporting on a letter sent Friday by St. Paul Assistant City Attorney Ian Welsh regarding the nearly 3,000 reports of missed trash or yard waste pickups in the first 10 days of June. “We have thousands of St. Paul residents that are paying for a service that they’re not getting,” Mayor Melvin Carter said in an interview Monday. “Our work to both restore that service — so that we can rely on it moving forward — and to compensate the ratepayers … has to be a top priority for all.”

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, algae blooms have already been reported on Lake Hiawatha and Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, leading to swimming advisories, via WCCO.

Thania Garcia at Yahoo! News reports on Lizzo’s quick action when fans online confronted the singer about the use of the derogatory term “spaz” in the single entitled “Grrrls.” Lizzo responded on Instagram, posting the announcement of the lyric replacement: “Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have.”

The Current has announced that former assistant program director Lindsay Kimball has rejoined the station as program director this week.

Michael Rand at the Star Tribune writes that the Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft projects Kentucky guard TyTy Washington to the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 19, implying D’Angelo Russell is being shopped around prior to the last year of his contract.

FOX9 has compiled a list of Juneteenth events happening around the Twin Cities area this weekend.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News says “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the Netflix series, will be in Jordan shooting an action film entitled “Marmalade.”