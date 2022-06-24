Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin suspends abortion services

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From WCCO: Wisconsin’s Planned Parenthood says that they are “temporarily suspending” abortion services and looking at legal options following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The president and CEO of Wisconsin’s Planned Parenthood, Tanya Atkinson, says they will still help patients navigate to states where abortion remains legal.

MPR News has early reaction to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Dan Samorodnitsky at Racket looks into whether or not Twin Cities Pride can disallow police at its events.

Cathy Wurzer at MPR News interviews St. Paul poet and a University of Minnesota professor Douglas Kearney on winning the 2022 International Griffin Poetry Prize for his most recent poetry collection, “Sho.”

Shayne Wells at FOX9 has video of the metro’s newest cat cafe, located in New Hope.

Brian Johnson at Finance & Commerce has a piece on the North Loop property commonly known as the Sex World building being sold for just under $15 million. (paywall)

William Bornhoft at Patch encourages us to look to the skies: A procession of planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, in that order — will be visible just above the eastern horizon during an hour or so before sunrise through the end of the month.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News has a short on Tom Hamilton, the play-by-play radio announcer for the Cleveland Guardians, saying during the afternoon game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday that Miguel Sano wasn’t hurt but rather “fat.”