Tens of thousands of Minnesotans to pay more in state taxes due to calculation error

Krystal Frasier at KSTP reports thousands of Minnesota will need to pay more in taxes: According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, a new limitation for the standard deduction went into law during the 2019 legislative session. The agency says while they updated forms and instructions for that upcoming tax season to reflect any law changes, the worksheet used for calculating the limitation wasn’t formulated correctly. Roughly $38.4 million wasn’t collected because of the error.

Dave Orrick at the Pioneer Press looks into gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine: That puts him in the company of about 25 percent of eligible Minnesotans, but Jensen’s refusal is noteworthy because he’s a practicing physician who continues to see patients most days of the week. The nation’s public health apparatus has tried to reach universal vaccination status for medical workers to help protect vulnerable patients, including with a federal mandate targeting doctors and nurses.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law announced on Monday that it will become the first ABA-approved law school in the country to accept a currently incarcerated person into its program, via KARE-11.

Chris Schad at Bring Me the News reports Hopkins native Joseph Fahbulleh was a star for the Florida Gators at the NCAA Track and Field Championships, winning the national title in the 100m and 200m sprints on Friday. Fanbulleh, 20, won the 100m dash with a personal-best time of 10.00 seconds.

Jeff Wald at FOX9 cites a number of reports that the Denver Nuggets are expected to hire Ryan Saunders to join Michael Malone’s staff as an assistant coach.

David Allen at the New York Times examines Osmo Vänskä’s 19-year tenure at the Minnesota Orchestra.

Chris Riemenschneider at the Star Tribune is reporting the organizers of Prior Lake’s Lakefront Music Festival are looking for a July 9 headliner to replace country superstar Toby Keith, who announced over the weekend he is battling stomach cancer and canceled his upcoming performances.