Transgender inmate sues Minnesota over incarceration in men’s prison

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”

Frederick Melo writes for the Pioneer Press: “The long-stalled Rice Creek Commons development in Arden Hills likely isn’t moving forward any time soon. In a letter to the city on Thursday, the Ramsey County board rejected a new term sheet agreement between the city and master developer Alatus to install some 1,460 housing units on the 427 acres of county-owned land. Their message, in short: The development, dubbed Rice Creek Commons, needs much more housing for the county to recoup its potential $100 million infrastructure investment through property taxes.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor writes, “Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen on Thursday zeroed in on crime in his latest pitch to challenge DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November. … His plan mirrors much of what Republican state senators had proposed during the recently completed session, which ended without passage of a public safety spending package. … He said that as governor he would use executive powers to deploy the State Patrol in high-crime areas.”

Article continues after advertisement

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Jeremy Olson, “Minnesota’s busiest COVID-19 testing center in Brooklyn Park is adding a test-to-treat option Friday where vulnerable people with coronavirus infections can receive immediate antiviral treatment. Gov. Tim Walz toured the site Thursday and urged Minnesotans to take advantage of the resource, among the first set up in the U.S. with federal support and medical staff. Test-to-treat options will be added to testing centers next week in Duluth and Moorhead.”

This from Emily Elconin and Jennifer Swanson at MPR, “The last bits of winter snow and ice in the Great Lakes melted in late May, according to a NOAA-GLSEA (Great Lakes Surface Environmental Analysis) tracker that uses satellite data to produce real-time daily estimates of Great Lakes ice coverage. Before it melted, scientists collected samples of ice, snow and frosty lake water in a coordinated scientific event called Winter Grab, a research effort to assess the winter conditions of the Great Lakes and Lake St. Clair. … Estimates presented by the International Joint Commission, an organization created to ensure that the U.S. and Canada work effectively together on Great Lakes issues, indicates that ice coverage on the lakes has declined by 71% between the early 1970s and 2010. Not only is there less ice overall, but the ice that does form isn’t as thick and doesn’t remain on the lakes as long as it did in previous decades.”

Says Sven Sundgaard at Bring Me The News, “The big story is the potential for a heat wave beginning next week, and it could very well last through the end of June and into July. ‘This is overall a very warm pattern for the next couple of weeks,’ says Sundgaard …. ‘Pretty massive heat dome here potentially.’”

Neal Justin of the Star Tribune says, “The forecast looks bright for Eric Ahasic. The Minneapolis meteorologist is on a four-day winning streak on ‘Jeopardy,’ collecting more than $105,000 in the process. His week got off to an impressive start when he defeated Ryan Long, who had won 16 times in a row, earning nearly $300,000. Ahasic, who works for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, will try to keep going when his latest round airs at 4:30 p.m. Friday on KARE 11.”

Article continues after advertisement