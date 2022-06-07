Trial of two former Minneapolis police officers Thao, Kueng pushed to January

Says Paul Walsh in the Star Tribune, “The state trial of two fired Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd two years ago has been delayed from next week until January. With the additional seven months — by then 2 ½ years after Floyd’s murder — the trial will now come after Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are sentenced for federal civil rights convictions stemming from the Black man’s death under the knee of co-defendant Derek Chauvin in May 2020. The delay also gives the officers more time to consider pleading guilty to the state charges, as fellow fired officer Thomas Lane did last month.”

Brian Bakst reports for MPR: “More than a year in the making, a $500 million bonus program for Minnesota workers who took on tough assignments during COVID-19 is about to go live. As soon as Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of frontline workers can start applying soon for pandemic bonuses, although the size of those awards is a couple months away from being set. The Department of Labor and Industry, the agency steering the program, was running final system tests early this week before declaring the 45-day application window open.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe ‘a confrontation between the males occurred’ before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered ‘minor injuries.’”

Rose Schmidt reports for FOX 9: “St. Louis Park residents grilled city council members on Monday after two water main breaks have devastated a neighborhood. The city council voted just before 10 p.m. to reimburse up to $60,000 for homeowners affected by the first water main break and up to $80,000 for those affected by both breaks. The city’s insurer, the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, also is providing up to $40,000 per building to people who can provide proof that their insurance company denied coverage. … At Monday’s meeting, residents questioned the council on the cause of the second break — asking why the city didn’t replace the entire section of pipe after the first break.”

This from Simon Peter Groebner in the Star Tribune: “Viking Cruises’ expedition ship Octantis has already begun plying the Great Lakes this spring, with Duluth as one port of call. Its new sister ship Polaris will sail from Duluth to Toronto and back on Great Lakes grand tours next summer. But now the Swiss-based cruise line has quietly started selling tickets for a blockbuster new itinerary that starts in Duluth on Sept. 12, 2023. The ‘Longitudinal World Cruise II’ will explore the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway, the U.S. East Coast and the Caribbean, Chilean fjords and glaciers and parts of Antarctica before terminating on Nov. 21 in Ushuaia, Argentina, some 7,000 miles south of Duluth.”

Says Tommy Wiita for Bring Me The News, “Customers will get their first experience of the first ever Taco Bell Defy when it opens in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday. The new concept restaurant, which resembles more of a drive-thru bank than a takeout, features four lanes with food delivered to customers via vertical lifts that takes orders from the kitchen down a chute to the drive-thru kiosk.”

A Reuters story says, “Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) is pausing a hiring policy that requires recruiters to interview a diverse pool of candidates, after the New York Times reported such interviews were often fake and conducted even though the job had already been promised to someone else. The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters.”

At MPR, Cathy Wurzer and Gretchen Brown say, “A Minneapolis dancer is now a national champion. David Stalter — nicknamed ‘The Crown’ — won the “Red Bull Dance Your Style” street dance competition in New Orleans last month. The competition showcases hip hop, house, locking, popping and more.”

Also from FOX 9, Maury Glover reports: “For the last few years, Yia Vang has brought Hmong cuisine to Minnesota – first through pop-ups, then his restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen. Soon he will be tempting taste buds around the world with his signature dishes from southeast Asia. … Vang will compete in Netflix’s reboot of “Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend” that is set to begin streaming on June 15.”