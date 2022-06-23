Wisconsin election investigator routinely deleted records, email account

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press is reporting former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state, testified that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman a year ago, under pressure from Donald Trump, to investigate the former president’s loss to Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. The investigation has cost taxpayers about $900,000 so far.

Ali Vitali at NBC News reports Sen. Tina Smith will introduce a new bill Thursday that aims to shore up access to abortion pills in states that have not yet restricted access, focusing on codifying current regulatory and usage language around the drugs at a time when many reproductive rights advocates believe they are the next to face restrictions across the country.

Joe Nelson at Bring Me the News has the story of a routine traffic stop in Hopkins that wound up catching an accused killer.

Nick Longworth at FOX 9 writes that the Roseville Police Department is hosting a safe and secure way to turn in any unwanted firearms and ammunition for destruction with no questions asked today. From 3-7 p.m. the Roseville Police Department is hosting a gun turn-in event at 2660 Civic Center Drive.

Article continues after advertisement

Belle, a 4-year-old English setter from Pine Island, was named the winner in the sporting group at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, via WCCO.

Hana Ikramuddin at the Star Tribune has a feature on Rachel Evangelisto, the first Indigenous woman to be crowned Miss Minnesota and is set to compete for Miss America in December.