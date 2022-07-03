3M to split into two companies

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: One of Minnesota’s largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. 3M said it will “spin off” its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021.

Related: 3M to establish $1 billion trust for legal claims over ‘defective’ combat earplugs [KSTP]

CeCe Gaines at KARE-11 is reporting that three men were arrested early Tuesday morning after several Minneapolis homes and a Minneapolis police precinct building were hit by gunfire. According to information from police officials, officers in Minneapolis’ fourth precinct said just after midnight they heard shots being fired and the sound of bullets whizzing past them as a vehicle sped away from the area of Plymouth Avenue North and Knox Avenue North.

Tom Crann Megan Burks and Sam Stroozas at MPR News interview Gunda Georg, University of Minnesota regents professor in the department of medicinal chemistry, about the U’s research on a male birth control pill. The project recently completed studies in mice and plans to begin human trials this fall.

Article continues after advertisement

Via Bring Me the News: The Richfield Ice Arena is proposed to become the new home of the Minnesota Whitecaps. The Richfield City Council is set to vote on the agreement with the Twin Cities-based professional women’s hockey team on Tuesday.

Kudos: The University of Minnesota student-led Solar Vehicle Project team took first place in the Multi-Occupant Vehicle category in the 2022 American Solar Challenge, a biennial collegiate competition in which teams race solar-powered cars between 1,000 and 2,000 miles across North America.