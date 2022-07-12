Board bans smoking on Ramsey County property

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

James Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting that smoking, vaping and other tobacco use will be banned on all Ramsey County properties, including 6,500 acres of parks, offices, corrections facilities and parking lots.

Audio: Minnesota Public Radio News host Angela Davis speaks with nonprofit leaders and business owners about the efforts to rebuild and revitalize businesses on Lake Street following the civil unrest that ensued after the murder of George Floyd.

Maia Irvin and Madison Roth at the Minnesota Daily have a story on the individuals within the University of Minnesota community pointing out concerns about controversial language in President Joan Gabel’s December 2021 contract and the University’s search for Duluth’s next chancellor.

Joe Nelson at Bring Me the News reports an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 dead carp were found at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, and experts say the cause of death is a species-specific strain of the herpes virus.

Devin Ramey at KARE-11 is reporting two of Minnesota United FC’s best players, midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, have been selected to be in this year’s MLS All-Star Game.

Laurie Hertzel at the Star Tribune has a Q&A with poet Ada Limón, who has published four collections of poetry with Minneapolis’ Milkweed Editions, on becoming the new Poet Laureate of the United States.