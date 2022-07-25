Cargill settles Department of Justice lawsuit

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kristen Leigh Painter at the Star Tribune is reporting Cargill Inc. and other poultry operators agreed to settle a Department of Justice lawsuit filed Monday alleging the companies conspired to suppress wages for its processing plant workers. The department’s antitrust investigation was triggered by Cargill’s and Continental Grain’s proposed $4.5 billion joint acquisition of Sanderson Farms.

Brittney Ermon at KSTP has the story of soldiers from Ukraine arriving in Minnesota to get fitted for state-of-the-art prosthetic limbs from Minneapolis-based Limb Lab.

David Schuman at WCCO reports without significant rain in the forecast, drought conditions for Minnesota farmers are likely to continue getting worse.

Eva Andersen at KARE-11 has the story of Shorewood resident Sarah St. Louis, who displays a Disability Pride Flag, created by Ann Magill, each July in honor of her two sons.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News is reporting Roseville Grumpy’s Bar & Grill will close for good this Saturday.

Landon Mion at FOX reports that after opening act Night Ranger played for two hours, high winds ended Friday night’s concert at the North Dakota State Fair before headliner Kid Rock could take the stage. Angry fans then began trashing the venue.

R.I.P. Tim Giago, an Oglala Lakota journalist and publisher:

Tim Giago has passed away. The Oglala Lakota journalist, who founded Lakota Times, Indian Country Today & Native Sun News, fought for a free press for Natives for decades. It was an honor to know him. Wopila for the opportunity, Tim. You were among the first to believe in me. RIP pic.twitter.com/xqVyArX8mh — Ruth H. Robertson (Red Road Woman) (@Ruth_HHopkins) July 25, 2022