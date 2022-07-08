City workers accuse Frey of gutting Office of Performance and Innovation

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Abe Asher at Sahan Journal has a story on frustrated Minneapolis city workers who believe a city office is being “dismantled” in retaliation after they spoke out about a “racist, toxic work culture” in the City Coordinator’s Office. Mayor Jacob Frey proposed moving four of six staff positions in the Office of Performance and Innovation to the city clerk’s office to serve as legislative staffers, a move that city employees say would effectively gut the office.

Via WCCO: Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person.

Bill Strande at KARE-11 warns that light-rail trains will not run south of Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to the Mall of America for five weeks due to maintenance.

Eric Roper at the Star Tribune looks into why the Park Board has allowed the John H. Stevens House, a.k.a. the ‘birthplace of Minneapolis,’ to deteriorate.

Also in the Strib, Brooks Johnson is reporting Indeed Brewing in Minneapolis and Bent Paddle in Duluth are among early creators of THC-infused beverages under Minnesota’s new hemp laws.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News shares tributes to Craig Cotten, the late owner of a treasured comic and sports card shop in Rochester, the Book Review.