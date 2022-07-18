Delta orders 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Michelle Chapman at the Associated Press is reporting Delta Air Lines is ordering 100 737 Max 10 airplanes, the largest of the line produced by Boeing. Boeing has struggled to keep up with its European rival Airbus after a pair of 737 Max aircraft crashed in a short span of time, killing 346 passengers and crew members.

Brady Slater at the Pioneer Press has an interview with Iron Range state Sen. David Tomassoni who, one year ago, announced that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Tomassoni spoke from his residence at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News has an update on the roughly 1,000 activists arrested protesting the Line 3 oil pipeline. Some were charged with relatively serious crimes, including gross misdemeanors and felonies. Line 3 opponents have called for the remaining charges dismissed. They’ve also asked Gov. Tim Walz to appoint Attorney General Keith Ellison as a special prosecutor to review the cases.

Via Bring Me the News: The Houston Astros have selected Stillwater native Drew Gilbert in the first round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Gilbert parlayed a stellar junior year at Tennessee into elite prospect status.

Via WCCO: An Anoka Police Department K-9 who was shot last year while pursuing an alleged carjacker is preparing for retirement. Bravo worked his last patrol shift Sunday and will officially retire Aug. 1.

Andrea Lyon at KSTP reports that a Rochester couple’s wedding events in their native LaCrosse, Wisconsin, were interrupted when a busload of former Green Bay Packers pulled up outside the venue and joined in the fun.