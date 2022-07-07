Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via KARE-11: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal charges that he violated George Floyd’s civil rights at the time of his death.

A federal judge sentenced a former Trump supporter, David George Hannon, 67, to three years of probation and a $7,000 fine for sending an email threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar and three other congresswomen, via WCCO.

Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune is reporting St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao is giving up his seat to take a new job in Florida. Thao announced in a news release Thursday that he will serve as executive director of Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity.

Via Bring Me the News: American Public Media announced Wednesday the cancellation of its nationally-acclaimed “In the Dark” podcast — the crown jewel of the investigative and documentary group APM Reports, which the company began dissolving six weeks ago.

Via the Star Tribune: Cedric Alexander, a veteran law enforcement officer with expertise in psychology, could become Minneapolis’ first community safety commissioner.

Abdi Mohamed at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder interviews Don Samuels, who is challenging Rep. Omar in the 5th Congressional District: “I made a commitment to always live in a low-income community. I’m going to still live in the neighborhood while I’m in Congress, and I’m going to be driven by the concerns and sensibilities, the priorities and needs here that are considered to be part and parcel of just life in the big city in America.”

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports the latest addition to the KARE 11 news team is Morgan Wolfe, who interned at the station six years ago.

Via WCCO: According to a new survey of 3,000 people to find out which states prefer cats or dogs, Minnesota turned out to be a cat state and Wisconsin a dog state.