Edibles containing limited amounts of THC now legal in Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from the AP, “A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package under the law. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states.”

Steven Bohner reports for KARE 11: “Several Delta Air Lines passengers went to Twitter after Delta reportedly offered $10,000 to get off an oversold flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis. The flight was scheduled to depart from Gerald R. Ford Airport on Monday morning at 6:45 a.m., but not all the passengers who boarded ended up landing in Minneapolis later that morning.

Says Erin Adler of the Star Tribune, “A Lakeville father shared that his Black daughter was told she ‘looks like a monkey’ and felt she had to ‘laugh along with her ‘friends’ ‘ only to come home and cry. Another resident of color said they felt like others in their all-white neighborhood view them as a threat. One resident took a Black friend to a parade only to have the friend called a racial slur. These were among numerous examples of racism detailed in a Lakeville report that came out this week intended to assess how residents see their community.”

Ryan Raiche at KSTP-TV says, “The Minneapolis City Council approved a plan Thursday to create three new positions under the strong-mayor form of government that voters approved last November. It marks a dramatic change in the structure of some of the most critical services provided in Minneapolis, including police, fire, EMS and 911. … In a 12-1 vote, the City Council approved the community safety commissioner position, which offers a salary of up to $350,000.”

Kristi Belcamino writes in the Pioneer Press: “A ballot initiative to provide affordable early education for St. Paul families fell short on its petition effort, so organizers will ask the City Council to directly place it before voters in November. The program, dubbed SPARK (St. Paul All Ready for Kindergarten) is a coalition composed of education, business and civic leaders. If passed by voters, the measure would rely on a series of property tax increases to provide free preschool and child care for the 63 percent of St. Paul 3- and 4-year-olds living at or below 185% of the poverty line.”

For the Duluth News Tribune, Brielle Bredstewn reports, “A local taxi company was ordered to cease and desist operations in Duluth following a physical altercation between a passenger and the owner over a ride fare. The driver and owner of Yellow Cab/Jojo’s Taxi LLC, Alex Palmgren, 29, was operating a licensed taxi without a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Nick Ferraro writes: “An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old St. Paul man charged this week with shooting three people at a home in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood on the afternoon of June 17. Glenn Everett Graddy faces three counts of second-degree attempted murder and two counts each of first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.”

In the Star Tribune, Liz Sawyer reports, “The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay a veteran police officer $315,000 to settle claims that fellow officers repeatedly viewed her private driver’s license data without a lawful purpose. Amy E. Krekelberg filed a 2013 lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging that employees of 40 different entities in the state accessed her private information nearly 1,000 times from 2003 to 2013. … The case marks the final chapter of so-called ‘snooping’ lawsuits filed against the city regarding breaches of sensitive driver’s license data, which resulted in about $1.5 million in payouts to victims during the past decade.”

Says David Cobb for CBS Sports, “USC and UCLA have been accepted as the newest members of the Big Ten conference with league officials approving their membership Thursday night. The programs have announced their respective departures from the Pac-12 beginning in 2024 with the pair marking a significant acquisition for the Big Ten that will significantly change the college sports landscape.”

