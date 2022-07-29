Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot worth nearly $1.3 billion

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

According to the Associated Press via KARE 11: “A $1.28 billion lottery prize will be on the line during Friday night’s drawing for Mega Millions.

The drawing will happen at 11 p.m. Eastern time (10 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific) and takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. Just hours before the drawing, it was announced the estimated jackpot had grown from $1.1 billion to $1.28 billion, with a cash option of $747.2 million.”

WCCO reports: “Health officials in Minnesota say there have been 33 confirmed cases of monkeypox reported in the state.

“Most of the state’s cases have been in the Twin Cities, but there’s also a case reported in Greater Minnesota, State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield said. All of the state’s reported, confirmed cases are in adult men between the ages of 18 and 55, with a median age of 37.”

In a related story, “Minnesota’s largest STD and HIV clinic says monkeypox vaccinations have been given to over 200 patients who’ve reported a known exposure to the virus,” According to Bring Me the News. “At the Red Door in Minneapolis, there aren’t enough doses available statewide to vaccinate patients for prevention, despite many being considered eligible, according to Allison Thrash, a spokesperson with Hennepin County Public Health.”

The family of George Floyd is upset with the “light” sentences officers received in connection to the murder of Floyd. According to MPR, “Three former Minneapolis police officers went before a federal judge during the last week to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, and for each man, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed out penalties well below what prosecutors sought and below federal guidelines.

“Tou Thao, who held back concerned bystanders as Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, got 3 1/2 years. J. Alexander Kueng, who pinned Floyd’s back, got three. And Thomas Lane, who held Floyd’s feet and asked twice about rolling the Black man on his side, got 2 1/2.”

Also from Bring Me the News, a Minnesota company, “The Pillbox Bat Company, in Winona, started from the hands of Zak Fellman and Dan Watson in the 1990s. And now, their company has been officially licensed to make Major League Baseball memorabilia for all 30 teams.

“The company makes specialty baseball bats that are typically not used for the game itself.”