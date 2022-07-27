Judge allows Minneapolis to enforce 2040 Plan while earlier ruling under appeal

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil writes: “Minneapolis officials announced Tuesday that they will resume work on development projects that had been postponed after a judge tossed the 2040 Comprehensive Plan that guides development in the city. Hennepin County District Judge Joseph Klein on Tuesday granted city officials a reprieve that allows them to enforce the 2040 Plan while they appeal his earlier ruling overturning it. Klein wrote in a six-page order that he sought to weigh environmental concerns brought by local activists against the city’s arguments that blocking it from enforcing the plan would cause a cascade of logistical and legal problems.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The last two former Minneapolis police officers to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to learn their penalties Wednesday, which could set in motion another round of plea deal discussions in state court over a killing that sparked a reckoning on racial injustice. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights in the 2020 slaying. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd gasped for air. Kueng held Floyd’s back, former Officer Thomas Lane held his feet and Thao kept back bystanders, some of whom recorded video that led to worldwide protests.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh reports: “A leading civil rights organization says it has learned of the distribution of troubling fliers in many Twin Cities-area communities from supporters of a ‘virulently antisemitic group.’ The fliers are headlined ‘Every single aspect of the media is Jewish.’ … American Jews running the news and entertainment media is an anti-Semitic trope that has been promulgated for a century or more. In a statement Monday, the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) for Minnesota and the Dakotas said it has documented the fliers since July 1 in Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Edina, North Oaks, New Brighton, Cottage Grove and Arden Hills. The JCRC said the fliers have been distributed by supporters of the Goyim Defense League, ‘a virulently antisemitic group, whose nefarious activities are well documented by the ADL [Anti-Defamation League].’”

The AP reports: “North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures, with a trigger ban due to take effect Thursday that will likely force patients to travel hundreds of miles to receive care pending the clinic’s relocation across the border to Minnesota. Barring a judge’s intervention, the Red River Women’s Clinic will provide abortion services Wednesday then shut down. Owner Tammi Kromenaker is building a new clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota, with the aid of nearly $1 million raised through GoFundMe. Kromenaker has not said when the new clinic will open and she did not respond to messages Tuesday.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “With supporters on the St. Paul City Council teetering, a key architect of a proposed ballot measure is expected to put the brakes Wednesday on a plan to fund child care and early-childhood education grants for up to 5,000 low-income kids using St. Paul property taxes. City council member Rebecca Noecker is poised to ask the council not to vote on putting the tax assessment measure on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to fellow council members and others close to the ballot proposal. Instead, she likely will recommend that the city assemble a legislative task force to study, refine and publicly vet the grant program for day care and early-childhood education providers, which carries a price tag even some supporters have called daunting. The goal will be to have a more fully developed proposal before the council in March, with the aim of putting it on the November 2023 ballot.”

Also in the Strib, Jeremy Olson writes: “One month into the latest expansion of COVID-19 vaccine, only 7% of Minnesota’s eligible preschool-age children have received their first shots. Public health officials expected a slower start, compared with a 25% first-shot rate for children 5 to 11 in the first month they became eligible last winter. But interest has been below even those low expectations. … Adults divided evenly into eager, tentative and opposed groups when they became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines during the past year-plus, but that balance has shifted, said Dr. Gigi Chawla, chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota. Most parents seem to be in wait-and-see mode for their children ages 6 months to 4 years, she said.”

Theo Keith reports for FOX 9: “Minnesota DFL Gov. Tim Walz has nearly nine times as much cash in his campaign bank account than Republican rival Dr. Scott Jensen, giving Democrats an advantage as they seek to continue their long winning streak in statewide elections. Republicans countered that they have the political momentum in this fall’s midterm, predicting that their message around high inflation, crime concerns, and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity can overcome the Democrats’ money lead. Walz reported $4.98 million on hand as of July 18, compared with Jensen’s $580,000.”

KARE 11’s Jennifer Hoff reports: “Nurses at Mayo Clinic’s Mankato hospital have voted to get rid of their union. The National Labor Relations Board announced Monday the nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato voted 213 to 181 to remove the Minnesota Nurses Association from the hospital. It comes more than 70 years after the nurses first unionized there and it’s a move that’s backed by the National Right to Work Foundation.”