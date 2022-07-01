Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to a four-year, $224 million contract extension

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press is reporting Karl-Anthony Towns will be under contract for six more years, after agreeing to an extension Friday to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Starting in 2024-25, Towns will make $224 million over four years.

The Metropolitan Council has issued a warning about releasing gasoline into the sewer, after several explosions forced evacuations near the University of Minnesota, via WCCO.

Faiza Mahamud at the Star Tribune is reporting the Minneapolis City Council postponed Mayor Jacob Frey‘s nomination of Barret Lane to continue leading the city’s emergency department after a debate over who to hold accountable when the whole system fails.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports police responded to Hopkins High School during a routine tornado drill Thursday morning after a caller from somewhere off campus reported shots had been fired at the school. Principal Crystal Ballard called the incident a “terrible prank.”

Chris Riemenschneider at the Star Tribune writes the day former Hüsker Dü bassist Greg Norton was supposed to kick off a U.K. tour with his new band UltraBomb, he announced he is battling prostate cancer and has to call off the tour.

Jay Boller at Racket writes for $4.2 million Betty Danger’s in Northeast Minneapolis can be yours.