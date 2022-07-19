Medical cannabis patients can soon buy gummies

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting patients registered with Minnesota’s medical cannabis program will soon be eligible to buy gummy and chewable forms of the substance from state dispensaries. Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm: “[The] gummies and chews may be useful options for those who may have difficulty swallowing pills or tablets, do not want to smoke medical cannabis, or don’t like the taste of other forms of medicine.”

Krystal Frasier at KSTP reports no one was injured after two bullets hit Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis Monday night. A hospital spokesperson says their investigation shows the shots came from an incident happening several blocks away.

Rose Schmidt at FOX9 has a story on the growing problem of thefts of Kias and Hyundais in the metro and nationwide. The St. Paul Police Department reports Kia thefts up 1,300%, Hyundai thefts up 584% in the city this year.

From Bring Me the News: The Edina Police Department is investigating after anti-Asian, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ+ statements were found written in chalk on Edina Public Schools tennis courts over the weekend.

Jenny Berg at the Star Tribune reports the Morris City Council voted last week to disband the police department and enter into a contract with the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

Babs Santos at FOX9 investigates why gas in Hastings is nearly $1 cheaper than elsewhere.

An Illinois couple has donated $8 million to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, its largest donation ever, via WCCO.

Ojibwe writer David Treuer, from the Leech Lake Reservation, has a New York Times Magazine piece on his father, an Austrian immigrant, who loved his adopted country, and his Native mother, born on a reservation, who could never forgive it.