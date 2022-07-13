Minneapolis City Council member faces more calls for accountability after comments about Somali American youth

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Liz Navratil and Faiza Mahamud write for the Star Tribune: “Some fellow DFL politicians are urging Minneapolis officials to hold City Council Member Michael Rainville accountable for ‘harmful’ and ‘racist’ remarks he made last week, while some in the Somali community are encouraging forgiveness and calling for the convening of a meeting. Members of the Minneapolis delegation in the Minnesota Legislature this week urged city officials to ‘take formal action to hold Council Member Rainville accountable for his behavior,’ after he last week blamed primarily Somali American youth for a wave of violence over the July 4th weekend. An ethics investigation could place the matter before the City Council, and some members have said they’re exploring whether censure, a public reprimand, might be an option.”

FOX 9 reports: “After FOX 9 reports have raised new questions about Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s conduct since his drunk driving conviction, at least one Hennepin County commissioner is renewing her call for his resignation. In a tweet on Tuesday, Commissioner Kristin Robbins wrote: ’I called for Sheriff Hutchinson to resign after his arrest. With rampant crime in Henn. County, we needed a reliable, credible leader in the Sheriff’s office immediately. These allegations should be fully investigated and taxpayers should be repaid for any misuse of funds.’”

KSTP-TV’s Eric Rasmussen reports: “A Ramsey County judge dismissed charges of obstructing and disorderly conduct against a 67-year-old man on Tuesday and criticized the sheriff’s office for failing to provide ‘critical evidence’ in the case that has languished for more than two years. A Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy tackled Torrey-White outside his apartment in Falcon Heights in 2020 and detained him in handcuffs while responding to calls about a disturbance involving a suspect described as a Black man in his 30s. Torrey-White was 65 years old at the time and relies on a walker. Prosecutors charged him with obstructing the legal process 10 days after Torrey-White filed a complaint of excessive force with internal affairs.”

Katelyn Vue and David Chanen of the Star Tribune report: “Shocked at how much it is costing to fill up your car with gas these days? Imagine running a city fleet of some 400 vehicles — many of them gas guzzlers. … Governments, with their squad cars, dump trucks, fire engines and park equipment, are scrambling to make sure their spending remains on budget and their vehicles remain on the road. … Several Minneapolis agencies have considered expanding an e-bike program for home inspectors to get around town. And several communities are trying to add more electric and hybrid vehicles to their fleets — only to find huge backlogs.”

Article continues after advertisement

Nick Ferraro writes for the Pioneer Press: “A teenage driver who was distracted by ‘Stranger Things’ playing on her cell phone cheated death when she crossed a road centerline and crashed into a semi-trailer truck this past weekend in northern Anoka County, the sheriff’s office said. The girl, whose name and age have not been released, ended up with only minor injuries. … The girl denied being on her cell phone before the crash, but the investigating deputies saw that her car’s Bluetooth system was still streaming the audio to the television show Stranger Things on Netflix, according to Jacobson. When confronted with this information, the driver admitted to watching Netflix while driving. She was issued a citation and released.”

Dakota County gets the spotlight as part of Politico’s look at battleground counties around the country: “Dakota County is essentially split down the middle. The farmland in the southern part of the county trends red, while the Twin Cities bedroom communities to the north have become dependably Democratic. The 65,000-person-strong city of Lakeville at the county’s center, however, remains staunchly divided. And the way those voters cast their ballots will determine how Dakota — and roughly 60 percent of Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, one of the most competitive districts in the country — will fare in this year’s midterms.”

Hannah Yang writes for MPR: “Pope Francis named Bishop Chad W. Zielinski, 57, the fifth bishop of the Diocese of New Ulm on Tuesday. The selection was announced by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States. Later, in front of the parish at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm, Zielinski was introduced by Monsignor Douglas Grams, who has been serving as diocesan administrator since August 2020. Zielinski’s installation is on Sept. 27. Before his appointment, Zielinski served as Bishop to the Diocese of Fairbanks in Alaska since December 2014.”

Also from FOX 9: “The Minnesota State Fair released its list of new fair foods that will be available at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. There are 38 official new foods and eight new food vendors at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, bringing the total to nearly 500 foods and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.”