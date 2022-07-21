Minneapolis releases body camera footage of Sundberg shooting

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press’ Steve Karnowski reports: “Police released body-camera video Wednesday from a six-hour standoff that ended with officers fatally shooting a Black Minneapolis man, but the images did not show whether he was holding a gun or threatening officers. Andrew Tekle Sundberg, 20, was shot by two police snipers early last Thursday, authorities said. … Mayor Jacob Frey and interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman declined to characterize the footage from officers at the scene, citing an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. …Police spokesman Howie Padilla said the city had not yet identified video ‘that shows the clearest image’ of what happened, and he urged anyone who might have other videos to come forward.”

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach and Ryan Faircloth write: “Minnesota Republican lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk appeared to double down Wednesday on contentious comments he made about abortion and women on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. … In a video statement posted to his Twitter account Wednesday, Birk said, ‘I’ve done over 200 pro-life events over the last 10 years and I’ve given the same speech pretty much every time.’ Referring to his earlier comments about women’s careers, Birk elaborated that he thinks women are told they either can have a career or be a mother, not both. ‘Why don’t we uplift both those things? I don’t think we promote motherhood enough,’ Birk said.”

For Variety, Ellise Shaffer reports, “A Dave Chappelle stand-up show in Minneapolis, Minn. was canceled on Wednesday, just hours before the comedian was set to perform. First Avenue, the iconic venue that provided the setting for Prince’s ‘Purple Rain,’ announced that the show would not be taking place at their theater and was instead moving to Varsity Theater. In an Instagram post, the venue addressed the social media backlash they had received after booking Chappelle, who has had his share of controversy this year after his Netflix special ‘The Closer’ was criticized for transphobic jokes.”

From the AP: “Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday that could let him go free after as little as two years in prison for his role in the killing of George Floyd. … Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights by depriving him of medical care. He faces a separate sentencing Sept. 21 in state court after changing his plea there to guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Forum News Service reports: “A pair of operations with nearly half of the known copper-nickel holdings on the Iron Range joined forces Wednesday, when Minnesota-based PolyMet and Canadian-owned Teck Resources announced a joint venture, NewRange Copper Nickel. The agreement will place each companies’ copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum resources under single management, with plans to further develop PolyMet’s proposed first copper-nickel mine on the Iron Range, referred to as the NorthMet mine. …As part of the deal, Swiss mining giant Glencore will retain its majority equity interest in PolyMet.”

Says Joe Nelson at Bring Me The News, “There’s a chance Edina could become the home of a 32-story luxury high rise that would tower over east Edina and west Richfield and easily dwarf the tallest building currently in either city. The 300-unit luxury apartment proposal was presented to the Edina City Council Tuesday night. The idea would see the building built on the south side of Life Time Edina at Southdale, adjacent to York Avenue and on the land owned by Simon Property Group, which operates Southdale Mall.”

For MPR, Catharine Richert reports on the race for the Rochester school board: “At a crowded school board candidate forum last week, first-time candidate Elena Niehoff warned voters of what she believes to be a socialist agenda in schools. ‘I would like to warn you, my dear fellow Americans,’ she said. ‘The socialism agenda never worked’. … ‘There are no parental rights in a socialist country,’ Niehoff said. ‘The children belong to the state.’ Niehoff is among first-time candidates running for school board this year, and she’s one of four members of a conservative bloc running together with the hopes of securing a majority on the board.”

Says Krystal Frasier of KSTP-TV, “Court records show prosecutors have dismissed two drug-related charges against a former Stillwater corrections officer. … 24-year-old Faith Gratz had been charged with first-degree drug sale and first-degree drug possession in Washington County. According to the court website, prosecutors filed to dismiss the charges Tuesday, citing an indictment by a grand jury in June. …Last month, Gratz was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute. In addition, an inmate at the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility, Axel Kramer, was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth.”

Article continues after advertisement