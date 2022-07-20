Some Minnesota cities responding to edibles law with temporary bans

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jenny Berg writes in the Star Tribune: “A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. Within the last week, St. Joseph in central Minnesota and Marshall in western Minnesota approved moratoriums that halt the manufacturing and sales of hemp-derived edibles. … And two other cities — Waite Park and Prior Lake — also are considering moratoriums. … The temporary prohibitions are meant to give city staff time to research the issue and draft ordinances that regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.”

From Tim Pugmire at MPR: “DFL Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Tuesday criticized her Republican rival for what she said were disturbing comments about abortion. Flanagan, who is Gov. Tim Walz’s running mate and supports abortion rights, criticized Matt Birk for recent anti-abortion comments. Birk is the running mate of Republican-endorsed candidate for governor Scott Jensen. The Walz-Flanagan campaign released a video of Birk speaking at the National Right to Life Conference in Georgia on the day that Roe v. Wade was overturned. In the video, Birk said of abortion after a rape that ‘two wrongs won’t make a right.’ He also said our culture ‘promotes abortion’ by telling women they should ‘have careers,’ and said that pro-choice advocates like to ‘go to the rape card.’”

Mary Divine writes in the Pioneer Press: “Beer and baseball will soon be coming to Hudson, Wis., in a big way. The Hudson City Council on Monday night unanimously approved Lift Bridge Brewery’s plans to build a new brewery and taproom at the former St. Croix Meadows dog track site in Hudson. The project also includes a 1,400-seat ballpark for the St. Croix River Hounds baseball team, a Northwoods League team that will be made up of top college players competing during the summer season. The names of the team’s owners were not disclosed. The $16 million brewery and $8 million ballpark are expected to open in June 2023.”

Also at MPR, Brian Bakst reports: “Unvaccinated Minnesota state government employees are no longer required to take weekly COVID-19 tests to keep reporting for duty, a quiet shift that hasn’t fully settled disputes around workplace vaccination policies. When Gov. Tim Walz announced the vaccine-or-test policy last August, he said the state was ‘leading by example and working to get our public employees vaccinated to protect themselves, their coworkers and their communities.’ … Without publicity, Walz’s administration rescinded the policy in late May. A state official said this week that the move was made to adapt the executive branch’s COVID-19 approach to the evolving nature of the virus.”

This from Paul Huttner at MPR, “Relief! A summer cool front is breezing through Minnesota. Gusty southwest winds will shift into the west and northwest behind the front. The inbound air mass is noticeably cooler and much less humid than the sticky 90s we’ve endured so far this week. … Highs Wednesday will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler in most areas, with some 70s and low 80s north to mainly upper 80s in southern and western Minnesota.”

At NBC News, Dareh Gregorian reports, “More than a dozen House Democrats were arrested outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday during a demonstration that involved blocking the street to protest the high court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Capitol Police said they made 35 arrests, including 17 lawmakers. Among those arrested were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Cori Bush of Missouri, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee of California, and Ayanna Pressley and Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. The lawmakers said they were engaging in an act of civil disobedience.”

KARE 11’s Laura Leamanczyk reports: “Hennepin County will pay more than a million dollars to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of Arianna Hunziker, a toddler who was murdered by her foster parents while under the supervision of the county. Hunziker was just 3 years old when she was found “severely malnourished and dehydrated”. She’d been bound to her bed with sheets which had been wrapped around her neck and body. Her foster parents, Sherrie and Bryce Dirk were convicted of Arianna’s murder. Sherrie Dirk was Arianna’s aunt and Hennepin County had placed the little girl and her brother with the family.”

At KSTP-TV, Ashley Halbach says, “Gov. Tim Walz has officially proclaimed Tuesday, July 19th as ‘Owamni’ Day in the state of Minnesota in recognition of a local award-winning indigenous restaurant. The Minneapolis restaurant was awarded the 2022 James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant. The menu, by Chef Sean Sherman, who founded “The Sioux Chef,” highlights foods that indigenous people hunted or cultivated from the land such as turkey, bison, wild rice and berries.”

Phil Miller writes for the Star Tribune: “The pitch was three or four inches above the strike zone, a 92 mph fastball from Dodgers righthander Tony Gonsolin that Byron Buxton probably shouldn’t have been swinging at. … Buxton could joke about that fourth-inning pitch, because he blasted it 425 feet, over the NL bullpen and into a Dodger Stadium restaurant. Even better, his home run provided the tiebreaking — and ultimately game-winning — run in the AL’s 3-2 All-Star victory at Dodger Stadium.”