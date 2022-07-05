Minnesota counties cut ties with Sartell-based MEnD Correctional Care

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jenny Berg at the Star Tribune is reporting a growing number of Minnesota counties are cutting ties with Sartell-based MEnD Correctional Care, citing concerns over unprovided services and potential legal liability after a state board suspended its owner’s medical license. Anoka County is the latest to drop the correctional facility health care provider.

Allison Mollenkamp, Miles Parks and Nick McMillan at National Public Radio have a piece on election denial influencers, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, traveling the country to share their conspiracy theories with politicians and voters at at least 308 events in 45 states.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News cites news sources that say the boat belonging to Minnesotan Joseph Matthew Johnson, who went missing off the shore of North Carolina, has washed up more than 2,700 miles away on the island of São Jorge.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting two women, Takara Hughes, of Maplewood, and Tequisha Solomon, of Las Vegas, have been charged by federal authorities in Minnesota with stealing millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief money from government agencies.

Babs Santos at FOX9 has the story of Sandy Abeler, a 95-year-old who swam across Cedar Lake, near Upsala, to raise money for summer camp scholarships at Camp Lebanon.

WCCO has a piece honoring the 85th birthday of Spam.