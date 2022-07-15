Minnesota health officials concerned over rise of BA.5 variant amid decline in reported COVID testing

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Minnesota only has three counties with high COVID-19 community levels this week, but a 70% increase in U.S. counties with that federal designation has some health officials concerned. The fast-spreading BA.5 variant and a high rate of breakthrough infections in people with immunity is causing COVID-19 surges in Southern and Western states. BA.5 is also the dominant variant in Minnesota. Genomic sequencing found BA.5 in 40% of samples from COVID-positive patients in late June and the rate has likely increased. Coronavirus infections have fallen steadily from 2,100 per day in mid-May to less than 1,300 in Minnesota, but those numbers are likely undercut by the decline in publicly reported COVID-19 tests and the increase in private at-home tests, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.”

Alex Derosier writes for the Forum News Service: “Minnesota saw a record number of drug overdose deaths in 2021, with most of the fatalities associated with the powerful synthetic opioid painkiller fentanyl. With more than 1,286 overdose deaths, 2021 saw a 22% increase from 2020, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a report released Thursday, July 14. Last year had twice as many deaths as the state saw 10 years ago, and numbers have climbed significantly since 2018 when there were just over 600.”

A WCCO-TV story by Caroline Cummings says, “Broadband expansion in Minnesota is getting a boost after the U.S. Treasury announced on Thursday it approved the state’s request to use federal funds for a key state program. The $70 million federal officials authorized will support the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program, which has unlocked resources for broadband investments since 2014. The Minnesota Legislature earmarked the spending last summer, but it needed federal approval. The money comes from Minnesota’s share of special pandemic relief funds eligible for infrastructure improvements, including broadband.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel writes: “GOP congressional hopeful Tyler Kistner is two months late in filing his personal financial disclosure form, prompting his DFL opponent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig to file an ethics complaint. Their rematch to represent Minnesota’s Second Congressional District is among the nation’s highest-profile House races this year. Kistner, who filed his last disclosure a little over a year ago, was required to file another one or get an extension in May. ‘He has so far done neither, violating disclosure requirements and effectively shielding his finances from public view,’ Craig stated in her complaint, which she filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Craig’s campaign said the U.S. Attorney General could seek a civil penalty of up to $50,000 for failing to file required information.”

At KSTP-TV, Callan Gray says, “More than eight million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes since the Russian invasion. According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, about 300 people have been admitted as humanitarian parolees to Minnesota. A DHS spokesperson told us the federal government has reported to state officials there are 857 applications from Ukrainians hoping to relocate to Minnesota.”

At KMSP-TV Courtney Godfrey says, “Starting July 1, students in publicly funded early education classrooms can’t use a screen without teacher engagement. The new law aims to ensure that classroom screen use is active and engaging. ‘Little kids learn best through live interaction, sensory experiences, touch, taste smell, and live interaction with human beings. Screens don’t give you that,’ said Early Education Consultant Lisa Venable. … Research has repeatedly shown over-use of screens negatively affects brain development in young children. The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics recently scanned the brains of children 3 to 5 years old and found that those who use screens more than one hour a day without supervision had lower levels of development.”

Says Katelyn Vue for the Star Tribune: “Water from an overflowing tank near the top of the IDS Center cascaded down for several hours earlier this week and damaged 25 upper floors of Minnesota’s tallest skyscraper. On Thursday, workers continued to tend to the evacuated 26th through 51st floors of the downtown Minneapolis landmark. Along with the water damage from the Tuesday night overflow, power was cut to the affected areas as a safety precaution.”

FOX 9 reports: “After 64 years in business, the popular David Fong’s Restaurant in Bloomington, Minnesota is set to close doors at the end of next month as its owners retire. The restaurant says it will continue serving meals through the end of August, after being in business since 1958. David Sr. and Helen Fong opened up the restaurant as a small carryout operation called Fong’s Chow Mein. Quickly outgrowing that spot, Fong’s moved to a full-service restaurant in 1966, opening up at its current location on Lyndale Avenue South at West 94th Street. The business has remained in the family since then. Now, David’s son Edward is set to call it quits. … Locations in Prior Lake and Savage owned by other Fong siblings will remain open.”