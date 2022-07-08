Minnesota State Patrol increasing presence in Twin Cities metro

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Alex Derosier writes for the Forum News Service: “Minnesota’s state public safety agency is increasing its presence in the Twin Cities metropolitan area following a chaotic Fourth of July weekend in Minneapolis that left several injured. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Thursday, July 7, said more State Patrol troopers will be on the roads in the Twin Cities to address a recent increase in dangerous criminal activity and street racing over the past weekend. … The additional air patrol resources and 20 troopers the patrol plans to assign to the Twin Cities area July 8-9 will focus on combating street racing.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “The University of St. Thomas no longer plans to pursue a Division I hockey arena at the Highland Bridge development in St. Paul, but the site remains an option for new baseball and softball facilities. The St. Paul school announced to faculty, staff and students Wednesday that ‘after careful assessment, the university has determined the Highland Bridge site is no longer a viable option for a future hockey facility, primarily due to financial considerations.’”

Dan Kraker reports for MPR: “A program that allows travelers to cross into certain remote parts of Canada could resume as soon as Friday, giving a summertime boost to resorts and businesses in northern Minnesota that outfit canoeists for trips into Quetico Provincial Park, and allowing dozens of people to visit their cabins for the first time in more than two years. The Canada Border Services Agency suspended the Remote Area Border Crossing program in May of 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those permits allow visitors to cross the border in certain remote areas — including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area — without reporting to Canadian border officials.”

Susan Du reports for the Star Tribune:, “Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul.… Minneapolis posted vacate notices June 27 at the Midtown Phillips encampment after neighbors raised concerns about vandalism and safety. It could be cleared at any time. Similar notices were issued a few days later at the Near North camp at 205 Girard Av. as well as the Quarry camp, located in northeast Minneapolis. As many as 180 homeless campers in total may be forced out.”

Melissa Turtinen reports for FOX 9: “Minnesota veterans or veteran’s families who served during the Global War on Terrorism can now apply for hundreds of dollars in post-9/11 veteran service bonuses from the state. A new law, signed by Gov. Tim Walz in May includes $25 million for service bonuses to post-9/11-era veterans and Gold Star Families, ranging from $600 to $2,000. To be eligible, veterans or members currently serving in the military must have served sometime between Sept. 11, 2001, and Aug. 30, 2021. Veterans or their beneficiaries can apply online starting Thursday for the service bonus. The application period is open until June 30, 2024, unless funds have been exhausted prior to then.”

A Duluth News Tribune story by Tom Olsen says, “A man described by a prosecutor as a ‘ticking time bomb’ remains jailed after a Fourth of July attack that left a member of the Clean & Safe Team hospitalized and prompted renewed concerns about the safety of the downtown and Canal Park areas. Michael Allen Hanson, 37, repeatedly slammed the 65-year-old woman’s face against a railing inside a parking ramp at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, causing injuries to her face and back, according to charges filed this week. He then allegedly struck a police officer while hurling a series of death threats. Hanson, of Duluth, was already on supervised release while facing a pending felony assault charge for allegedly breaking a woman’s wrist in another random altercation in the downtown Skywalk system in April.”

And Paul Walsh of the Strib says, “Federal authorities in Minnesota are alleging in criminal and civil cases that three Twin Cities businessmen and friends acted on an illegal tip and made insider securities trades involving medical device giant Medtronic’s purchase of Mazor Robotics. The men made several hundreds of thousands of dollars in barely a month’s time. The federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday sued former Medtronic consultant Doron A. Tavlin, rug retailer Afshin Farahan and insurance agent David Gantman. The regulatory agency is asking the court to compel the men to ‘disgorge all funds received from their illegal conduct’ with interest and to be subject to civil penalties. Parallel felony criminal proceedings against the men, filed last week in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, include 16 counts of aiding and abetting securities fraud and one count of conspiracy.”

For Bring Me The News, Adam Uren writes, “A Minneapolis eatery that featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives makes the best hotdog in Minnesota. That’s according to Eat This, Not That!, a food website which published a list last week of its favorite dogs in all 50 states. The selection for Minnesota was The Wienery, the hole-in-the-wall diner two doors down from the Cedar Cultural Center in Cedar Riverside.”

