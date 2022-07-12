Parents question Minneapolis, U of M officials about rise in violent crime around campus

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jay Kolls reports for KSTP-TV: “Nearly 200 concerned parents met with University of Minnesota leadership and Minneapolis officials Monday evening to discuss concerns about a rise in crime both on and off-campus. Parents and others met with University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, and University of Minnesota Police Department (UMN-PD) Chief Matt Clark for more than an hour airing concerns about a 45% rise in violent crime on and around campus since 2019.”

Dana Ferguson writes for the Forum News Service: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz on Monday, July 11, shared concerns about violent crime in Minnesota and laid out their proposals to combat it. And their plans highlighted stark differences between the Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican-endorsed candidates. Ellison met with gun control advocates in Maplewood and afterward said the state needed to do more to prevent gun violence. … Schultz, the Republican Party-endorsed candidate running to unseat Ellison, on Monday said additional regulations on firearms aren’t the answer.”

Tom Lyden reports for FOX 9: “After his drunk driving crash in December, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on a spending spree, eating and traveling at taxpayer expense, despite rarely being seen in the office. The FOX 9 Investigators made a public records request for receipts and statements for his county-issued credit card, known as a P-card for purchasing. During the four-month period between Dec. 23, 2021, and April 22, 2022, Hutchinson spent $17,588 with his P-card.”

Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “Nearly nine years after leading a campaign of lies to get her daughter’s basketball coach fired, a Chanhassen woman has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle the coach’s defamation lawsuit. Julie Bowlin, 55, also signed documents Monday admitting she made numerous false accusations against Nathan McGuire, leading to his 2014 dismissal as Woodbury High School girls basketball coach. The settlement comes three years after the Minnesota Supreme Court revived the lawsuit, finding for the first time that a parent’s criticism of a high school coach is not protected by the First Amendment because a coach is not a public figure.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Former Minnesota Gopher running back Marion Barber III’s death has been attributed to an accidental heat stroke, authorities in Texas said. The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office released the report on Barber’s death Monday. Police found Barber dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment during a welfare check on June 1. He was 38 years old. A memorial scholarship fund in Barber’s name was set up for the University of Minnesota’s College of Education and Human Development, with funds going to those in financial need, those with underrepresented identities, or those who have overcome obstacles to achieve their educational goals.”

For People, Alexandra Schonfeld says, “Chef Justin Sutherland is giving an update on his health following a boating accident earlier this month. On Sunday, the restaurateur and Iron Chef shared an image of his healing face on Instagram after he fell off his boat near the motor on July 3. ‘The pain means you’re alive. The scars mean you’ve survived.’ A ‘few’ more surgeries to go…,’ Sutherland captioned a photo of his nose, cheek and eyelid which all sustained cuts in the accident. After putting out an initial statement revealing the news, Sutherland’s family organized a GoFundMe fundraising page, which shared more about the horrific incident.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Joy Summers says: “Jessi Pollak is a self-described witchy goth kid from Florida who never meant to stay in Minnesota. She’s also the best bartender in the country. Pollak moved here with her parents as a teen, and immediately began dreaming of a way out. But instead of packing up once her independence hit, she found work in the cocktail room at Du Nord Social Spirits in south Minneapolis. … Just four years after starting at Spoon and Stable, she entered the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild national competition, which pits the best of the best against one another for the title of U.S. Bartender of the Year. And she won.”

