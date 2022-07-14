Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Police shoot Minneapolis man after hourslong standoff

Plus: Calls are up at the WE Health Clinic in Duluth; some nurses at the Mayo in Mankato want to deunionize; edible bugs and gummy bear brats coming to the Wisconsin State Fair; and more.

By 
police tape
Creative Commons/Victoria Pickering

Tim Harlow and Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune have the latest news on the hourslong standoff between law enforcement and a man who allegedly fired shots inside a south Minneapolis apartment building. The incident ended early Thursday when the man died after being shot by police, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Jennifer Austin at KARE-11 visits the WE Health Clinic in Duluth to find calls up by about 10 percent since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The clinic is one of only two in Minnesota that do abortion procedures outside the Twin Cities metro area.

Via WCCO: The Minnesota Department of Human Rights settled on Thursday with Nahan, a St. Cloud printing company, after they found it violated the state’s civil rights law when it discriminated against a Black employee.

Nick Longworth at FOX9 reports a Jeffers, Minnesota, farmer who sold grains as organic for more than half a decade is now facing fraud charges for deceiving his buyers. As a result of the scheme, James Clayton Wolf received more than $46 million in payments from grain buyers.

Lee Hawkins at MPR News tells the story of 64-year-old Minneapolis resident Elton Wright-Trusclair who grew up in Louisiana during 1960s-era Jim Crow segregation. Several generations of Wright-Trusclair’s family were enslaved by the Jesuits, including his grandparents’ grandparents, and he’s seeking reparations.

Via KSTP: The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation says more than 200 nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System location in Mankato have signed a petition to deunionize from the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News shares the list of new foods at the Wisconsin State Fair, including gummy bear bratwurst and a blue raspberry slush topped with whipped cream and edible bugs.

Grammy-winning artist John Legend has endorsed Mary Moriarty for Hennepin County attorney: