Police shoot Minneapolis man after hourslong standoff

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tim Harlow and Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune have the latest news on the hourslong standoff between law enforcement and a man who allegedly fired shots inside a south Minneapolis apartment building. The incident ended early Thursday when the man died after being shot by police, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Jennifer Austin at KARE-11 visits the WE Health Clinic in Duluth to find calls up by about 10 percent since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The clinic is one of only two in Minnesota that do abortion procedures outside the Twin Cities metro area.

Via WCCO: The Minnesota Department of Human Rights settled on Thursday with Nahan, a St. Cloud printing company, after they found it violated the state’s civil rights law when it discriminated against a Black employee.

Nick Longworth at FOX9 reports a Jeffers, Minnesota, farmer who sold grains as organic for more than half a decade is now facing fraud charges for deceiving his buyers. As a result of the scheme, James Clayton Wolf received more than $46 million in payments from grain buyers.

Lee Hawkins at MPR News tells the story of 64-year-old Minneapolis resident Elton Wright-Trusclair who grew up in Louisiana during 1960s-era Jim Crow segregation. Several generations of Wright-Trusclair’s family were enslaved by the Jesuits, including his grandparents’ grandparents, and he’s seeking reparations.

Via KSTP: The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation says more than 200 nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System location in Mankato have signed a petition to deunionize from the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News shares the list of new foods at the Wisconsin State Fair, including gummy bear bratwurst and a blue raspberry slush topped with whipped cream and edible bugs.

Grammy-winning artist John Legend has endorsed Mary Moriarty for Hennepin County attorney:

In Hennepin County, MN, there is a crowded nonpartisan election for county attorney. There are 7 candidates in the race and the top 2 will advance to the Nov election. I am supporting Mary Moriarty. Learn more here: https://t.co/BGviR90aCv and vote for @MaryMoriarty by Aug 9. — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 13, 2022