St. Paul looks for money to fix its streets

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune is reporting St. Paul is looking for money to fix its streets after a court decision left a $15 million hole in the city’s budget. Tuesday marked the deadline for the city to appeal a May 2 ruling from Ramsey County District Judge Robert Awsumb, who ordered St. Paul to stop assessing individual property owners for routine upkeep of the streets abutting their land.

Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after more than 6 inches of rainfall caused significant damage Tuesday night, via WCCO.

Bill Strande at the Associated Press is reporting prosecutors have charged Peacebunny Foundation President Stephanie Smith with two felony counts of animal cruelty and torture after police discovered 47 dead rabbits in Savage, according to a criminal complaint.

Kirsten Swanson at KSTP has the story of Twin Cities animal care and control officials in search of owners of dogs that got loose over the Fourth of July and brought to kennels or shelters.

Starting this weekend, Metro Transit light rail trains will be running in two-car configurations instead of three, via WCCO.

Jeff Wald at FOX9 says it’s official: The Minnesota Timberwolves announced their trade for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is official.