Thao and Kueng to be sentenced next week for role in George Floyd murder

KARE 11’s Kiya Edwards reports that: “About a week after former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by a federal judge for his role in the killing of George Floyd, fellow ex-officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng will also be sentenced for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

“Kueng’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27. Thao is scheduled for the same day at 11 a.m.”

The Star Tribune is reporting via the Associated Press that: “Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was convicted on Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“Bannon, 68, was convicted after a four-day trial in federal court on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.” Bannon faces up to two years in prison.

From WCCO: “An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.

“According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park.

“The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.

“A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.”

Insight News has a story on a local spirits producer making internationals waves. According to Insight: “It has a homecoming kind of feeling. Micah McFarlane and his business partner, television superstar Justin Hartley, are in town this week to spike the buzz around their agave spirits beverage, Revel Avila.

“In a KFAI 90.3 FM Conversation with Al McFarlane radio and social media interview with me last week Micah McFarlane recounted the steps that led to his emergence as a trailblazing innovator in the liquor industry. He looks back to friendships that go back to grade school, in Worthington, a rural Minnesota town in the southwest corner of the state.”