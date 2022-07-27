Thao, Kueng sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stephen Montemayor at the Star Tribune is reporting Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has sentenced ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng to three years in prison and ex-officer Tou Thao to 3½ years on criminal civil rights charges related to the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The sentencings bring to a close the Justice Department’s criminal prosecution of the four ex-Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Via KSTP: Early Tuesday morning, a staff member at Edina Community Center found a noose hung in one of the courtyards, according to an email sent to parents in Edina Public Schools by Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley: “A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups. We stand against racism and condemn hate.”

Mathew Holding Eagle III and Kirsti Marohn at MPR News have a story on increasing interest in incorporating Indigenous knowledge into the policies and practices of Minnesotans working with forestry and wildlife.

Rochelle Olson at the Star Tribune reports the Minneapolis Police Department can no longer provide enough off-duty officers to work Minnesota Vikings games and major concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirsten Swanson at KSTP has the story of two Minneapolis police officers in 1971 dragging 12-year-old Randy Samples by his ankles down Hennepin Avenue. Legal experts argue the incident laid the foundation for the state to investigate the Minneapolis Police Department more than 50 years later after the murder of George Floyd.

Via MPR News: Minnesota State Fair officials say they’re looking for about 1,200 workers to staff this summer’s event — and they’re holding a job fair Wednesday to help fill those positions.

Via KARE-11: Dozens of dogs rescued from a wildfire near the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota are now in the Twin Cities at Ruff Start Rescue, looking for forever homes.