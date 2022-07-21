Thomas Lane sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison in civil rights case

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stephen Montemayor at the Star Tribune is reporting Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane to 2½ years in prison in the federal civil rights case linked to the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Via WCCO: Sen. Tina Smith says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Ben Pagani at KARE-11 reports that while Minnesota added only 100 new jobs last month, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 1.8%, the lowest rate ever recorded.

Jennifer Cherrier at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder interviews Hennepin County Sheriff candidate Jai Hanson: “Whether responding to 911 calls or responding to calls for service, having that interaction with the community on a day-to-day basis really helps shape my view of what’s going on from the ground level, and what needs to be done.”

Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune reports Xcel Energy plans to build a roughly $500 million, 140-mile power line in Minnesota which would host several new wind and solar farms as it runs from Becker in the north to Lyon County in the south.

Daniel Vaughn at Texas Monthly headed up I-35 to rate the barbecue offerings in Minnesota: “Aside from joints in Kansas City, there aren’t many other worthy spots that come to mind north of Red River. But after spending a few days in Minnesota, I can say with confidence that KC is only halfway to some of the best barbecue available on this journey.”