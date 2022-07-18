Thousands march for abortion rights in St. Paul

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For MPR, Michelle Wiley says, “Crowds marched through the heat in St. Paul Sunday over abortion access, in response the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The event, organized by UnRestrict Minnesota and other groups, had thousands of attendees. In a press release, organizers said more than 10,000 people came to the rally, while the State Patrol on Twitter estimated a crowd closer to 5,000.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “The St. Paul City Council will vote this month on whether to add a question to the November ballot asking residents to fund child care and early-learning options for low-income residents. The proposal was drawn up by the St. Paul All Ready for Kindergarten coalition, or SPARK, and aims to benefit some 5,000 St. Paul families with 3- and 4-year-olds living at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. … The cost — $2.6 million in the first year, $5.2 million in the second year, $7.8 million in the third year and so on — would increase St. Paul property taxes $2.6 million each year for 10 years, at which point voters would be asked on the ballot to reauthorize the program.”

FOX 9 reports: “Get ready for scorching hot temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, that will be a preview of the rest of the month. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-90s. Combined with high dew points, the temps will push the heat index towards the triple digits. On top of that, the excessive heat we’re seeing to start the week is what’s in the forecast for the rest of July. And with the extreme heat, comes concerns for heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.”

In the Star Tribune, Greg Stanley writes: “An old dam on a troubled trout stream in central Minnesota has disrupted the water’s flow for decades. Now the state will remove its gates to correct an error of the past and, perhaps, inch toward a resolution to a decade-old fight pitting the water needs of agricultural irrigation against fishing and aquatic life. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) built the small dam on Little Rock Creek in the 1970s to artificially prop up a pond the agency hoped would be used for duck hunting. It’s one of hundreds of obsolete dams built over the past century for nearly forgotten reasons that are under scrutiny as the state and public look to restore the natural flow of waterways.”

Article continues after advertisement

WCCO-TV reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced his pick for the next Hennepin County attorney. Martha Holton Dimick is a former judge, deputy city attorney, professor, and current resident of north Minneapolis. Mayor Frey and Minneapolis City Council Member Latrisha Vetaw say Dimick has the experience to make a difference in the city. … There are seven candidates running for Hennepin County attorney. Only two will advance to the general election after the August 9 primary.”

In the Star Tribune, Susan Du says, “The Minneapolis Park Board will soon attempt, for the fourth time, to pass sweeping alterations to the Hiawatha Golf Course in order to repair a host of water issues. … The board’s Planning Committee will vote Wednesday evening on holding a public hearing for park staff’s proposed Hiawatha Golf Course Master Plan. If the committee chooses to have a hearing, the full board will weigh in on Aug. 3. If approved then, the hearing could be held as early as Aug. 17, with a resolution to reconsider the master plan scheduled the same night.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “Dominium, a for-profit Plymouth-based housing provider, describes itself as the fourth largest provider of affordable housing in the nation, and it’s been widely celebrated by elected officials for adding attractive low-income senior housing, artist housing and mixed-income apartment buildings in cities across the country. It’s also known for its historic restorations of properties like the A-Mill Artist Lofts in Minneapolis and the former Schmidt Brewery in St. Paul. … In recent months, the cheering has died down, and some state lawmakers have openly described Dominium’s practices as unaffordable to the vulnerable population it serves.”

At Bring Me The News Tommy Wiita says, “For those who long for the Blockbuster Video days, they can find a little piece of nostalgia when they visit the Fly Vintage & Vinyl store in Robbinsdale. Sitting outside the business, located on the 3900 block of 36th Avenue North, is a blue newspaper dispenser, called ‘Free Blockbuster.’ No pages and ink inside; instead it serves as a movie sharing and lending box with DVDs you might have found at an old Blockbuster, similar to the Little Free Libraries found across the Twin Cities.”

FOX 9 reports: “After an amazing inaugural season, the Minnesota Aurora Football Club is headed to the USL W championship game. The still undefeated pre-professional women’s soccer team, which went 11-0-1 in the regular season, took down McLean Soccer in the USL W semifinals at TCO Stadium on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 6,200 fans. … The 1-0 win over McLean punches the Aurora’s ticket to the USL W Championship game. The Aurora are set to take on the winner of the South Georgia Tormenta FC or the Greenville Liberty SC. They face off Sunday night in South Carolina.”