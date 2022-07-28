U.S. Bank illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Megan Cerullo at CBS News is reporting Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers’ credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers’ authorization in order to increase sales, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found in a five-year-long investigation.

Joey Peters at Sahan Journal reports a state Senate ethics subcommittee dismissed most of an ethics complaint against state Sen. Omar Fateh, but recommended that he undergo training from the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board. Omar had faced two complaints accusing him of breaking three Senate rules.

Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune reports Xcel Energy posted a 3.4% increase in second quarter profits, anchored in rising electricity sales.

FOX9 shares information from the National Weather Service on why Lake Superior has lost more than 20 degrees since July 19 at the nearshore near McQuade Harbor in Duluth.

Charles Hallman at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder talks to some of the Minnesota student-athletes who participated in a field trip of 100 Big Ten Conference student-athletes, coaches, administrators, staff and others from across the conference to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama for a three-day “transformational educational experience.”

Joe Nelson at Bring Me the News reports Hutchinson-born singer-guitarist Debbii Dawson wowed the judges on Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” performing a version of ABBA’s hit “Dancing Queen.”

From the Star Tribune: A race featuring some of the cheapest horses at Canterbury Park resulted in the biggest win payout in the track’s history when Just Ask Joel, who went off at odds of 80-1, won the sixth race on Wednesday. The horse paid $162 on a $2 win bet.

From WTIP, North Shore Community Radio: A Minneapolis dog named Luigi got separated from his owners and spent 29 days in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness before being found safely near the Gunflint Trail.