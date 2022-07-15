UnitedHealthcare eliminating out-of-pocket costs for insulin

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune is reporting UnitedHealthcare will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for insulin and certain other critical medicines in some health insurance plans starting in 2023. The goal is to reduce financial barriers for patients who need the medications, particularly as inflation puts more pressure on household budgets, chief executive Andrew Witty said Friday during a conference call.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports the City of Minneapolis has identified the man fatally shot by police Thursday morning as Andrew Tekle Sundberg, 20.

In the days following the deadly police shooting of Winston Smith in June 2021, members of the Minnesota Freedom Fighters patrolled Uptown wearing body armor and with rifles hanging off their shoulders. The group didn’t have a security contract with the city of Minneapolis, but Ryan Raiche and Ricky Campbell at KSTP uncover that after police confiscated firearms from several members, “direction [came] from the Mayor’s office to expedite the process” of returning the guns to group members.

Via WCCO: Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced that federal money has been approved in storm and flooding recovery for 15 counties and four tribal nations.

Also from WCCO: One week after a baby alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin lake just southwest of Green Bay, another alligator was found roaming around, this time in Kenosha.

Beginning Saturday, July 16, anyone experiencing a suicidal crisis or emotional distress can call or text 9-8-8 to be connected to free and confidential emotional support, via KARE-11.

From Isabel Saavedra-Weis at the Pioneer Press: A school in Marine on St. Croix, the Marine Mills Folk School, is offering a one-day crash course in crop art for beginners curious in the craft.

Ashley Halbach at KSTP reports a movie lending box, in the style of a “Little Free Library,” is now available for people to use in Robbinsdale. It joins seven other Free Blockbuster boxes in the Twin Cities metro area.