Validity of U of M’s influential Alzheimer’s research questioned in newly published investigation

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jeremy Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “Allegations of duplicated or manipulated images have cast suspicion on University of Minnesota discoveries that have been fundamental to Alzheimer’s disease research. An investigation published on Thursday by Science questioned the U discoveries, primarily by researcher Sylvain Lesné, about the role of a protein in inhibiting memory and contributing to Alzheimer’s-related dementia. Images in a key study showed growth in a protein, known as Aβ*56 (or alpha-beta star 56), at the same time as mice aged and experienced dementia symptoms. The investigation called the images ‘apparently falsified,’ raising questions about the link between the protein and symptoms.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A teenager is facing several charges after allegedly throwing a firework into a south metro movie theater, terrifying those inside and leaving two injured, including a baby girl. Khalid Hassan, 18, of Eagan, is charged in Dakota County with felony counts of third-degree assault, threats of violence with intent to terrorize, and criminal damage to property. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree assault in connection to the July 12 incident at the Emagine Eagan theater.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Kyeland Jackson writes: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday renewed his call for legislators to return to the state Capitol to pass a comprehensive crime package, pointing to increasingly violent gun crimes happening across Minnesota and the nation. Fresh from a tour of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul, Walz promoted his proposal for millions of dollars in new public safety funding, saying further delays will keep more illegal firearms on the streets. ‘The sooner we get these things off the streets, the sooner we prevent things from happening,’ the DFL governor said. Walz and all 201 legislative seats are on the ballot in November, and the governor and DFL leaders are trying to win both chambers of the state Legislature.”

Says Michelle Wiley for MPR, “A majority of workers at Planned Parenthood North Central States, which includes Minnesota, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Nebraska, voted to form a union with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa on Thursday. In a press conference, organizers announced that a majority of workers voted to join the union, with 238 ‘yes’ votes and 26 ‘no’ votes. Workers said they now plan to move quickly on drafting an initial contract. … Schmidt said Planned Parenthood North Central states represents more than 400 workers doing over 100 different jobs — work that she said has been made more difficult due to the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

In the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt reports, “A Hennepin County jury on Thursday convicted a Chicago man of first-degree murder in the Hwy. 169 road-rage shooting of a father driving his son home from a baseball game last summer. The family of 56-year-old Jay Boughton said they weren’t celebrating the guilty verdicts that will result in a life sentence for Jamal Lindsey Smith, but they praised the prosecution, investigators and good Samaritans for helping them find the truth they’ve been searching for since the night of July 6, 2021, brought so much darkness to their lives.”

In the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan reports: “Ramsey County Attorney John Choi unveiled an online database Thursday that’s designed to help residents better understand who is prosecuted for alleged crimes. ‘I think one of the things we as a society need is a greater sense of ownership of the criminal justice system and a better understanding of it,’ Choi said at a news conference introducing the dashboard. ‘The data can really start and generate conversation.’ The new dashboard includes data from 2017 through the current year. It is largely focused on felony crimes, but also includes information on things like juvenile justice, child support, employee diversity and diversion programs. The dashboard includes details about the age, gender, race and ethnicity of residents accused and charged with crimes.”

Paul Huttner at MPR says, “Much of the Twin Cities and central Minnesota are running two to five inches below average rainfall over the past 60 days. The lack of rainfall and the 6th warmest 30-day period since at least 1873 have combined to rapidly expand drought areas around the Twin Cities. … There is another slight chance for spotty storms in southern Minnesota overnight into Friday morning. But some areas may pick up an inch in thunderstorms Saturday.”

This at BringMeTheNews, “The City of Minneapolis’ rescue animals will be free for adoption this weekend in celebration of Best Friends National Adoption Weekend, the city announced. Beginning Friday, all cats and dogs from Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will be free to good homes. All animals up for adoption will be given to good homes on a first come, first served basis, the city stated. Animals adopted from Animal Care & Control come vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.”

Nick Longworth reports for FOX 9: “A handling mishap led to a bull getting loose and taking a stroll down Main Street in Park Rapids, Minnesota, on Thursday. ‘I was just at work. Heard the “moo” and looked out the window. There was a cow! He was window shopping a few stores,’ Hanna Buggert Markert told FOX 9. … the bull’s browsing was cut short for safety, and it was again taken into custody.