Walz says state will provide additional law enforcement to Minneapolis

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Theo Keith reports for FOX 9: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state will provide additional law enforcement help to Minneapolis after a chaotic Fourth of July that saw eight people shot and a roving group of people who launched fireworks at apartments near downtown. Walz, making his first public comments since Monday’s mayhem, called the violence ‘unacceptable.’ Violent crime in Minneapolis has been at elevated levels since 2020.”

Dana Ferguson writes for the Forum News Service: “Minnesota workers who stayed on the job during the height of the pandemic could see lower than expected hero checks from the state after hundreds of thousands of front-line workers applied for benefits over the last several weeks. To date, 901,000 people have applied for the benefits, Gov. Tim Walz and officials from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said Wednesday, July 6. … When lawmakers approved the $500 million plan to send money out to health care workers, meat packers, janitors, teachers and others, they anticipated that about 667,000 people would be eligible for the payments. … If all of the 901,000 applicants were deemed eligible, each could receive about $555.”

Susan Du writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis Parks and Recreation wants more money for trees. Its eight-year property tax levy expired last year after raising more than $11 million to replace some 40,000 trees lost to emerald ash borers and storms at a one-to-one ratio. Now some Park Board commissioners are eager to greenlight a 25-year carbon-offset project that could shift forestry costs from individual taxpayers to corporations. The idea is to sell credits to businesses to help offset their carbon emissions. The Park Board would use the money to expand the canopy — for every tree that dies, it plants two — and maintain it.”

An MPR story says, “Family and friends of Philando Castile Wednesday evening marked the sixth anniversary of his killing with a protest decrying deadly use of force by police outside the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul. Former St. Anthony Police officer Jeronimo Yanez killed Philando Castile during a 2016 traffic stop on Larpenteur Avenue. The 32-year-old Black man told Yanez that he was legally carrying a handgun. The officer shot Castile five times. Castile’s girlfriend Diamond Reynolds and her young daughter were also in the car.”

KARE 11 and the AP report: “Thursday afternoon, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on federal charges that he violated George Floyd’s civil rights at the time of his death in May 2020. Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges back in December, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in Floyd’s death. Under Chauvin’s plea agreement, a judge will sentence the ex-officer to 20-25 years in prison. Prosecutors said they’ll ask for the higher sentence. Sentencing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse in St. Paul.”

Also in the Star Tribune, John Reinan writes: “Venting on social media proved costly for a Minnesota beekeeper, who now must pay $370,000 to a couple who sold him bees that later died. A Traverse County jury made the award to Nancy and Keith Budke of Wheaton, Minn. The Budkes, in the bee business for more than 40 years, sold 75 Texas hives to Nick Olsen of Maple Lake. When Olsen got the hives home from Texas, he found that the bees had died in transit. Olsen blamed the Budkes, claiming the bees were infected with several diseases. He took to Facebook and vented about the deal, saying the Budkes were ‘screwing’ him, calling them names and warning others not to buy bees from them. The Budkes sued Olsen for libel, bringing in expert testimony showing that the bees’ health was normal and suggesting that Olsen’s own handling of the bees likely was the cause of their death.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people Wednesday evening in St. Cloud. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, around 5:45 p.m., an argument escalated into a gunfight in an alley near Sixth Avenue South and 11th Street South, just blocks from St. Cloud State University. Four victims — a 15-year-old boy and three men between ages 19 and 21 — who were shot in the altercation were taken to the hospital, police say. All of them were in serious but stable condition. Police say the scene is secure and there is no immediate danger to the public.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Authorities in northwestern Minnesota say a man sentenced Wednesday for escaping from custody is on the loose again after running away from the courthouse. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail. After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building.”

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski writes: “Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he is still gathering information about a Russian media report that star Kirill Kaprizov is wanted by police in a case involving fraudulent military IDs. ‘With Kirill, I’ve talked to his agent. We’re just trying to find out as much information as we can. We really don’t … I don’t even know how credible the [report] was,’ Guerin said after the NHL general managers meeting on Wednesday. According to Sport-Express, Kaprizov is wanted for allegedly purchasing a fake military ID from a former military officer in Ufa. The officer was arrested. Kaprizov played one season with Ufa Salavat Yulayev of the Kontinental Hockey League in 2016-17. … Guerin said that contrary to the Sport-Express report, Kaprizov remains in Russia.”