Wisconsin attorney general sues 3M et al. over PFAS contamination

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press is reporting that Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit seeking to force nearly 20 companies, including 3M, that he alleges contaminated the environment with chemicals known as PFAS to reimburse the state for investigations and cleanup efforts.

Dan Kraker at MPR News has a story on the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe’s constitution requiring that a person have 25 percent tribal blood — a requirement known as “blood quantum.” Tribal officials plan to begin counting ballots Wednesday on an advisory vote that will guide the tribe as it considers reforming its constitution.

Abdi Mohamed at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder interviews Rep. Ilhan Omar on what she’s done in Congress regarding issues relating to abortion access, gun reform, voting rights and other timely topics.

Caitlin Anderson at Hometown Source reports that the Metropolitan Council has approved the final corridor plan for Metro Transit’s E Line, an arterial bus rapid transit route connecting Edina to Minneapolis.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports that Minneapolis officials have said there will be a “significant presence” of law enforcement at the Aquatennial festival, which gets underway Wednesday.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News writes First Avenue is getting backlash for allowing Dave Chappelle to perform despite comments he has made about trans people and the LGTBQ+ community on a recent Netflix special. Mark Snyder of Minneapolis pointed out on Twitter that Chappelle’s comments violate the downtown nightclub’s code of conduct for patrons.

Nick Longworth at FOX9 has a piece on how to appeal if your request for a Minnesota frontline worker bonus is denied.