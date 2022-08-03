35,000 Xcel customers without power following overnight storms

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Diane Sandberg at KARE-11 reports emergency crews are fanning out across the Twin Cities metro and surrounding communities Wednesday morning after wind and heavy rain swept through the area overnight. According to Xcel Energy, around 35,000 people in the Twin Cities through western Wisconsin were without power after the storm hit. Winds from early morning thunderstorms, some measured at up to 81 mph, are being blamed for some of the outages.

From WCCO: Health officials in Minnesota say there have been 39 confirmed cases of monkeypox reported in the state.

Dave Orrick at the Pioneer Press is reporting state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced his resignation on Tuesday. He is pursing other career opportunities he declined to detail.

Tom Hubbard at KSTP notes Diana Armstrong of Minneapolis will be featured alongside other world record holders in the 2023 edition of the Guinness World Records book for having the “longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female)” and “longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female).”

Mary Divine at the Pioneer Press reports two cows escaped Tuesday morning from a farm just north of Stacy. They strolled passed the Stacy Kwik Trip, the parking lot of the Sunrise Estates Mobile Home Park, and eventually onto Interstate 35 near the city’s border with Wyoming where deputies were able to wrangle the runaways.

Nicole Hvidsten at the Star Tribune has the list of 46 new beverages that will debut at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.