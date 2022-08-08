8 corrections officers, kept away from jailed Chauvin, get $1.46M settlement

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Kyeland Jackson reports, “The Ramsey County Board settled a racial discrimination lawsuit Tuesday that awards eight correctional officers nearly $1.46 million. The officers filed the lawsuit after a jail superintendent barred officers of color from guarding Derek Chauvin because their race might have been a ‘liability’ around him. The former Minneapolis police officer was initially jailed in Ramsey County after his arrest in the murder of George Floyd. Video of the death prompted global outrage and days of rioting in Minnesota and elsewhere.”

An MPR story by Tim Nelson says, “That old United States Postal Service motto — ‘We Deliver for You’ — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver… mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold for a family vacation earlier this summer. ‘We had, that first week we were back, some fits and stops of several days without mail,’ she recalled. ‘And then we started in this spread of almost two weeks, with only getting mail one day out of those two weeks.’ It was a mystery until a neighbor told her: Their carrier was out, and there wasn’t a replacement. The neighbor went to the post office to try and get the missing mail — no luck there, either.”

This from KSTP-TV, “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated another state employee to a prominent city role. Tuesday, the mayor nominated Kristyn Anderson to become the city attorney. Anderson is currently general counsel, enterprise employment law counsel and state ethics officer at the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget. Prior to starting those roles in 2014, she spent nearly 14 years as an assistant attorney general in the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office’s Civil Litigation Division.”

And this too from KSTP. Mia Laube says, “The National Weather Service (NWS) has released maps of rainfall totals showing how different parts of Minnesota fared over the past weekend. The heaviest rainfall from Friday night through Monday morning hit southern Minnesota, depicted by the map NWS tweeted. An interactive map linked in the tweet shows several locations in the red category, which ranges from 3.85-11.25 inches of rain. People can adjust the location and date with the CoCoRaHS tool linked here. From Friday, Aug. 5 to Monday, Aug. 8, these Minnesota locations are highlighted in red:

Glencoe – 4.58 inches of rain

Brownton – 4.41 inches of rain

Garden City – 4.11 inches of rain

Prinsburg – 4.05 inches of rain

Odin – 3.94 inches of rain.”

Stribber Jeremy Olson reports, “Joan Sullivan has cold symptoms and pimple-like rashes on her body, and zero idea yet whether it is because of monkeypox. The 29-year-old Minneapolis flight attendant struggled for five days to seek testing from the Minnesota Department of Health and two designated clinics in the Twin Cities. While clinics are urging testing for men who have sex with other men — the risk group making up almost all the state’s 55 known infections — Sullivan said she worries this focus could miss possible cases like hers that fall outside the norm. … Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted infection, though 94% of the initial cases in the U.S. public health emergency involved young men with recent sexual or close intimate contact. The virus has mostly spread through physical contact with fluids from infected individuals or with contaminated sheets, towels or other surfaces.”

For goodmorningamerica.com Michelle Stoddart and Sam Sweeney report, “Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer prices in September and October. Round-trip domestic airfare is expected to run around $238 on average, which is $142 cheaper than high summer fares.”

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “Tom Skahen is used to turning heads when he cruises through downtown St. Joseph. Scooting past the SUVs and pickups that are common in central Minnesota, Skahen’s pint-sized black car stands out. … Skahen is CEO of Opus Motorcar Co. in St. Joseph, an innovative company that is selling small, low-speed all-electric vehicles designed for short trips around town, to the grocery store or picking up the kids from school. With a top speed of 35 miles per hour, the three-passenger Opus No. 3 looks like a cross between a London cab and an early Smart car. It can travel about 25 miles on a single charge.”

A Star Tribune story says, “We’re not going to let too many written words get in the way of the spoken ones from this segment on Monday night’s MLB Tonight show on the MLB Network. Suffice to say that former Baltimore infielder Bill Ripken was pretty worked up about the 10th inning call where replay umpires in New York overturned an out call at home plate and handed Toronto the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of its 3-2 victory over the Twins on Sunday. If you’re new to this hubbub, tap here for the backstory and a guide to the rules about blocking home plate. Introducing his breakdown of the play, Ripken said about Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his postgame criticism of the replay umpires: ‘I don’t know if it’s the worst call ever, like Rocco Baldelli was talking about. But I’m with Rocco Baldelli. I could not believe he was in that conversation postgame.’ Then Ripken called for ‘an on-air production meeting’ and broke down the video, providing colorful commentary along the way.”